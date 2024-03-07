Recording-setting triathlete Raymond Braun just helped this athlete with Down Syndrome set his own major world record

Last year at this time, Raymond Braun was reflecting on his record-setting accomplishment of completing seven triathlons on seven continents in seven days.

Twelve months later, Braun is still basking in the glow of another world record, though he assisted with this one. Last week in Tokyo, Chris Nikic became the first person with Down Syndrome to run all six major world marathons, earning himself the prestigious Six Star Medal.

And Braun was there every step of the way!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Their journey together began in 2019, when Braun was training to compete in his first Ironman. Searching for inspiration, he connected with Nikic, who was training to become the first person with Down Syndrome to ever complete the herculean feat.

Through his 11 months of preparation, Nikic subscribed to the “1% Better” method, which involves continuously taking steps forward in each workout.

“When I first started training, the simple goal was to improve 1% in each exercise,” he told Olympics.com. “I did one more lap of the pool, one more lap on the bike, and one more lap on the run every day. … I knew that by getting 1% stronger every day, that one day I’d be able to complete an Ironman.”

That’s exactly what happened, and Nikic hasn’t looked back. He finished his first ironman in November 2020, 11 months after his training had begun.

Braun, who was battling severe COVID-induced anxiety and depression at the time, was inspired by Nikic’s determination. So leading into the Tokyo Marathon, he returned the favor.

When Nikic crossed the finish line, Braun was waiting for the money shot.

“Chris, you absolute legend: Thank you for including us on your journey. It’s an honor to run alongside you and learn from your attitude on life,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We are so proud of your race today — setting a PR for your half marathon and remaining focused and disciplined throughout the race, while of course sharing your incredible energy and positivity with fellow runners,” he added.

“You are challenging stereotypes and changing perceptions about what’s possible for people with Intellectual Disabilities — and anyone who has a big dream.”

When Braun was holed up in his apartment at the start of the COVID lockdowns, his dreams were a little smaller than running 26 miles: brushing his teeth without boiling the water; leaving his apartment without checking the door.

But at the same time, Braun was always pushing towards his triathlon goal. And now, he holds a world record!

“When I entered an OCD recovery program, we set completing a triathlon as the pinnacle goal for me to work through all of the mental health tools that I was learning,” said Braun in a TV interview. “So I thought, ‘What an epic way to complete this OCD journey.’”

Though it’s been only one year since Braun finished a triathlon on every continent in the world, he’s still been seeking out new challenges. Last summer, he swam from Asia to Europe in the Turkish Olympic Committee’s Cross-Continental swim, crossing the iconic Bosphorus Strait.

“The Cross-Continental Swim was one of the most exhilarating and profound experiences of my life. We are capable of so much more than we think,” he posted afterwards.

Braun would know. He credits endurance sports, and the discipline needed to train, as the single biggest factor in his successful management of OCD.

“For most of my life, I struggled with endless intrusive thoughts and compulsions related to germs, contamination, pandemics, mortality, and freak accidents,” he said. “Triathlons gave me an opportunity to explore my body’s potential, connect with an inspiring community, and work through many of the fears in my ‘Exposure Therapy’ pyramid.”

Never one to rest on his laurels, Braun immediately dove into his next athletic challenge following the Cross-Continental Swim: the Berlin Marathon. He competed with Nikic, who achieved another milestone.

For the first time, he completed a marathon in under six hours.

“The theme of the Berlin Marathon is ‘Run for Joy’ and we definitely felt that spirit on the course,” wrote Braun.

His joy, and perseverance, is palpable. To kick off the new year, he ran a 100-mile ultramarathon in Arizona.

“The overwhelming feeling I have right now is gratitude,” he said.

That’s fitting, because we’re grateful that we can follow Braun’s journey. He proves the power of mind over matter, and working together.