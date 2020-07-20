Report: suspect in murder of gay man spotted on Rent.Men website

In a strange turn, a new report says the prime suspect in the July 8 murder of a gay man in Virginia worked as a sex worker on the popular site Rent.Men.

The Washington Blade reports that police arrested Joshua Hunter, 22, and Gavin Collins, 21, both of Sterling, Virginia in connection with the murder of Jose Menendez. The pair met Menendez the early morning of July 8 and attempted to rob him. During the encounter, Menendez was shot and killed. Law enforcement charged both suspects with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and two counts of Using a Firearm while in the Commission of a Felony in connection with Menendez’s death.

The Washington Blade also reports than an anonymous tip provided a link to Hunter’s Rent.Men profile where he operated under the name Anthony Adams for at least two years. At the time of this writing, it appears Hunter’s profile has been deleted. According to The Washington Blade, it contained numerous nude images of the man, as well as advertised massage, stripper and sexual services.

“Currently serving the DMV area (Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia),” he stated on the profile. “I love meeting new people, and having relaxing and enjoyable meetings with great people! 🙂 All of my photos and statistics are recent, up to date, and accurate. I’m a very open person with no hang-ups. I’m open to all genders, and am open to meeting with individuals, same-sex couples, and heterosexual couples. I‘m also available for travel as well.”

Customers also gave Hunter positive reviews.

Police have declined to comment if investigators have linked Hunter’s Rent.Men profile to the murder of Menendez. They have also declined to comment if they are classifying the murder as a hate crime.