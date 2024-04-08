Ricky Martin’s Madonna collab, Jerrod Carmichael slams Dave Chappelle, Liam Hemsworth courts gay thirst

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

KISS OFF: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark blasts the homophobic backlash to his character’s gay kiss and storyline following this week’s episode. [US Weekly]

FAMILY PLANNING: After 40 years, the FDA is expected to end its rule banning gay and bi men from donating sperm. [LGBTQ Nation]

10s ACROSS THE BOARD: Ricky Martin was Madonna‘s surprise celebrity judge during the “Vogue” ballroom competition portion of her Celebration Tour in Miami on Sunday. The pop superstars previously collaborated on the 1999 duet “Be Careful.”

ALEX & PRINCE HENRY 4EVA: Red, White & Royal Blue hunks Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine dished on their on-screen chemistry, feeling the love from queer fans, and the prospects of a sequel. [Entertainment Weekly]

NO JOKE: Jerrod Carmichael revealed “egomaniac” Dave Chappelle wanted a public apology after he called out his anti-trans history. [Variety]

SHANTAY YOU STAY: RuPaul spilled tea on the queer actor he wants to play him in a movie. [INTO]

PUMP YOU UP: Liam Hemsworth put his physical transformation on main by sharing a gym selfie of his ginormous jacked shoulders and vascular biceps. Damn daddy!

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: President Joe Biden is using George W. Bush’s 2004 anti-gay marriage playbook to rally support for reproductive rights and keep The Former Guy out of office in November. [NBC News]

MOTHER’S BLESSING: Elizabeth Hurley came to the defense of her steamy lesbian scene directed by her 22-year-old son in the new movie Strictly Confidential. [TooFab]

YEE-HAW: Beyonce‘s Cowboy Carter is breaking records as it lands atop of the Billboard Album charts. In addition to it being her 8th #1 album on the Billboard 200, it also makes Queen Bey the first Black woman to reign over the Billboard Country Album charts. [Billboard]

SHEER ELEGANZA: Journalist and author Ronan Farrow flaunted his glow up in a see-through suit to serve as guest judge on the most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

GEORGIA ON MY MIND: Atlanta has been tapped to host the first-ever Global Black Pride in the U.S. this summer. The week-long event was last held in-person in Toronto in 2022. [FOX5 Atlanta]

TEAM SPIRIT: Prior to winning the NCAA National Championship on Sunday, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared her support for trans athletes in women’s sports. [OutSports]

OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT: Gay former E! News host Steve Kmetko has opened up about his struggles since being driven out of Hollywood in 2002. [People]

HOUSE YOUR BODY: Technotronic’s 1989 bop “Pump Up the Jam” and the Scissor Sisters’ party opus “Let’s Have a Kiki” get reworked in queer Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko and trans singer Villano Antillano’s fierce new ballroom banger “Madre.”

