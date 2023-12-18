Of course right-wingers are using the Senate twink to demonize gay people

By now, we are all familiar with the notorious tale of the Senate twink.

For some unknown reason, a Democratic aide decided to get plowed in a Senate hearing room recently and then post video of his sexual shenanigans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, this led to an entire weekend of reaction. There have been jokes, puns and appropriately, condemnations. Having sex in the Senate, and then filming it, is not a good idea–especially if you want to keep your job!

The staffer, who worked for Senator Ben Cardin, was relieved of his duties. But that hasn’t stopped right-wingers from using the aid’s ill-advised acts as a way to demonize LGBTQ+ people and Democrats.

Oh, let the bad faith arguments and false equivalencies roll in!

As part of their never-ending efforts to defend the January 6 insurrectionists, MAGA heads are claiming one twink’s Senate sodomy is worse than desecrating the Capitol in an effort to overthrow the election.

"The US Capitol is a sacred space."



Well, then please ask your aide not to wipe his dongle on the drapes on his way out. pic.twitter.com/y2ZKeRDRjT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 17, 2023

With anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric soaring, right-wing trolls have ratcheted up their attempts to paint queer Democratic political appointees as sexual deviants.

Few have experienced more harassment than Tyler Cherry, the comms director for the Interior Department who homophobes can’t stand.

Earlier this fall, The Blaze targeted Cherry with homophobic abuse. The outlet tweeted out a picture of them slaying in a striped blazer, black turtleneck, and gold hoop earrings. The implications were gross and obvious.

This is a Communications Director for the US department of the Interior: pic.twitter.com/GxOcfkd8SZ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 5, 2023

The attack was grotesque for a number of reasons, beginning with the fact that Cherry is very well-accomplished. Before joining the Department of Interior, they served as Director of Rapid Response for the Biden-Harris team’s Arizona campaign and Director of Public Affairs at political consulting firm SKDK.

In 2023, they appeared on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 – Media list.

Other out LGBTQ+ officials in the Biden Administration, including assistant health secretary Rachel Levine, have also been slandered and misgendered.

Biden employs numerous high-ranking out officials, such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House comms director Ben LaBolt.

Few things agitate right-wingers more than successful LGBTQ+ folx, especially those in important positions. They will not rest until we are torn down.

With that in mind, they’ve used the infamous Senate twink as a way to paint gay people as perverted and unfit to serve.

They are also, of course, trying to use him as a way to take down Joe Biden.

Decency is on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/YUfII6AvQt — Uncensored USA ?? (@CarlosSimancas) December 16, 2023

Few Republican politicians have been more shameless than Rep. Mike Collins, whose post about the matter violated Twitter X’s rules, which is very hard to accomplish these days.

Heck of a week for the Left. Gay porn in the Senate, swearing in ceremony on child porn in Virginia, tranny tap dancers in the White House, and Satanic statues in Iowa.



What else am I missing? https://t.co/MIUaf715fq — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 15, 2023

Obviously, no Democratic official condones the Senate twink’s behavior, and let’s be honest: he’s almost certainly not the first person to commit devious sexual acts in a government building.

But Republicans are going to make it seem like that, despite the litany of sexual criminals and perverts who have worked under the GOP masthead.

They will never allow reality to get in the way of a good smear job.

“what they did is extremely disrespectful” honestly they plan war crimes in that room which i think is a lot worse than a little sodomy — matt (@mattxiv) December 17, 2023