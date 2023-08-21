Right-wingnuts say there’s proof Obama killed Joan Rivers for calling him gay & we’re all a little dumber now

It doesn’t take much to get a conspiracy theory going these days, no matter how unhinged.

In recent days, a nine-year-old video of Joan Rivers has been surfacing around the darkest corners of the platform now known as X, with far-right trolls insinuating she was killed for making LGBTQ+ jokes about Barack and Michelle Obama.

When asked an impromptu question about when the U.S. will elect its first out gay president, the legendary stand-up responded with the following quip: “Well, we already have with Obama. Let’s just calm down. We know Michelle, she’s a transgender. We all know.”

Rivers died shortly after those remarks–for totally unrelated reasons, of course. She experienced serious complications after undergoing a routine throat procedure at an outpatient center, dying shortly thereafter. Federal officials found the clinic made multiple mistakes during the operation, including a failure to respond to her deteriorating vital signs.

Joan’s daughter, Melissa, successfully filed a malpractice lawsuit against the doctors who performed the surgery.

With New Rumors Circulating Today That "Barack Obama Is Currently Dating A Man", I Think It's Important To Remember Joan Rivers Died Under Mysterious Circumstances Right After Publicly Stating Obama Was Gay & Michelle Obama Was A Trans Man

"Do you think that the country will…



pic.twitter.com/R1LEs2BsCT

While Rivers enjoyed an iconic comedy career, we can comfortably say her joke about the Obamas was in poor taste. It missed the mark nine years ago, and has aged even more poorly.

But it’s also worth pointing out that, despite some off-color jokes, she was of a different time and a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights throughout her career. In fact, she was one of the first celebrities who responded to the AIDS crisis, headlining fundraisers and caring for people living with the virus.

Her charitable work, and ardent support, made her one of the first true gay icons.

“My gay fans have been wonderful from day one,” she told The Advocate a few months before her passing. “I remember when I was working at the Duplex in Greenwich Village in New York at the beginning of my career and the only ones who would laugh at my jokes were the gay guys. I think if I had started out in straight clubs and bars I never would’ve gotten anywhere.”

So why is an old clip of Rivers making a quip about the Obamas resurfacing now? Last week, a 40-year-old letter that Barack Obama wrote to one of his girlfriends was revealed. In it, the 44th president wrote that he, like a lot of guys in their 20s, sometimes fantasized about what it might be like to have sex with men.

As we said, it doesn’t take much to get the far-right conspiracy machine turning…

barack obama being a fake bisexual to attract artsy girls in college is much more believable than him being secretly actually gay https://t.co/YrEDTnDI65 — brb (@funandnormal) August 12, 2023

obama being bisexual makes the boygenius listening habits make a bit more sense i’ll be honest — mj “sizzle” lovedog (@mjlovedog) August 12, 2023

bisexual obama: uh, let me be queer — collin real (@virtueofnovelty) August 13, 2023

All jokes aside, Obama posted a strong record on LGBTQ+ issues during his presidency. Most notably, he repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and oversaw the legalization of same-sex marriage. He also extended employment protections to federal employees on the basis of gender identity.

In her autobiography, Michelle Obama revealed that she and one of their daughters, Malia, raced out of the White House to celebrate the Obergefell ruling.

Over the years, Michelle has also made various speeches and remarks supporting gay and transgender rights as well.

So in summation: Joan Rivers told a bad joke on the fly almost a decade ago, but the conspiracy around her death is ridiculous and fake. Fortunately, the Obamas’ support of LGBTQ+ folx is very real.