Right-wingnuts say there’s proof Obama killed Joan Rivers for calling him gay & we’re all a little dumber now

It doesn’t take much to get a conspiracy theory going these days, no matter how unhinged.
In recent days, a nine-year-old video of Joan Rivers has been surfacing around the darkest corners of the platform now known as X, with far-right trolls insinuating she was killed for making LGBTQ+ jokes about Barack and Michelle Obama.
When asked an impromptu question about when the U.S. will elect its first out gay president, the legendary stand-up responded with the following quip: “Well, we already have with Obama. Let’s just calm down. We know Michelle, she’s a transgender. We all know.”
Rivers died shortly after those remarks–for totally unrelated reasons, of course. She experienced serious complications after undergoing a routine throat procedure at an outpatient center, dying shortly thereafter. Federal officials found the clinic made multiple mistakes during the operation, including a failure to respond to her deteriorating vital signs.
Joan’s daughter, Melissa, successfully filed a malpractice lawsuit against the doctors who performed the surgery.
While Rivers enjoyed an iconic comedy career, we can comfortably say her joke about the Obamas was in poor taste. It missed the mark nine years ago, and has aged even more poorly.
But it’s also worth pointing out that, despite some off-color jokes, she was of a different time and a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights throughout her career. In fact, she was one of the first celebrities who responded to the AIDS crisis, headlining fundraisers and caring for people living with the virus.
Her charitable work, and ardent support, made her one of the first true gay icons.
“My gay fans have been wonderful from day one,” she told The Advocate a few months before her passing. “I remember when I was working at the Duplex in Greenwich Village in New York at the beginning of my career and the only ones who would laugh at my jokes were the gay guys. I think if I had started out in straight clubs and bars I never would’ve gotten anywhere.”
So why is an old clip of Rivers making a quip about the Obamas resurfacing now? Last week, a 40-year-old letter that Barack Obama wrote to one of his girlfriends was revealed. In it, the 44th president wrote that he, like a lot of guys in their 20s, sometimes fantasized about what it might be like to have sex with men.
As we said, it doesn’t take much to get the far-right conspiracy machine turning…
All jokes aside, Obama posted a strong record on LGBTQ+ issues during his presidency. Most notably, he repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and oversaw the legalization of same-sex marriage. He also extended employment protections to federal employees on the basis of gender identity.
In her autobiography, Michelle Obama revealed that she and one of their daughters, Malia, raced out of the White House to celebrate the Obergefell ruling.
Over the years, Michelle has also made various speeches and remarks supporting gay and transgender rights as well.
So in summation: Joan Rivers told a bad joke on the fly almost a decade ago, but the conspiracy around her death is ridiculous and fake. Fortunately, the Obamas’ support of LGBTQ+ folx is very real.
9 Comments
ScottOnEarth
This rumor has been around since the day after Joan tragically died…..and, as Alex mentions, it’s from ridiculous far-right trolls (who also think that JFK, Jr., is still alive). These deranged morons are indescribably stupid and useless. Seriously, where did these dimwitted maggots come from?
abfab
Oh GROW UP!
cuteguy
One silver lining in her tragic passing was that we never had to hear from her no talent nepo baby Melissa Rivers anymore.
abfab
zzzzzzzzz
Tombear
Doll face, it’s NOT maggots it’s MAGATS. The acronym for Make America Great Again Trump Supporters
Jim
MAGATS maggots.
Is there really a difference
RIGay
This was not news worthy, and the source should have been shut down a long time ago. Such a shame that we continue to perpetuate this BS by reposting it.
Jim
Joan was mean and viscous.
People laughed be cause they were uncomfortable not because they were amused
Matthewnow
Love Joan Rivers. She, like all comedians, had some jokes that didn’t hit the mark. She was very compassionate and always spread love. Don’t hit her when she can not respond in person. RIP Joan.