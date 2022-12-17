Roberto Caccamo’s rubber skirt, Max Emerson’s new plants, & Ben Tsai’s glass of milk

The next crop of Drag Race queens were Ru-vealed, Elton John hosted an epic dinner party, and a Los Angeles restaurant manager got canned for a public display of homophobia. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Daniel Justice kept his head warm.
View this post on Instagram
Raneir Pollard made a naughty list.
View this post on Instagram
Davey Wavey made some cash.
View this post on Instagram
Shomari Francis went on an adventure.
View this post on Instagram
Sam Leicht hung out on the roof.
View this post on Instagram
Sam Cushing bundled up.
View this post on Instagram
Maluma dried himself off.
View this post on Instagram
Bryce Willard Smithe hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Calum McSwiggan lounged in the windows.
View this post on Instagram
Ben Tsai drank milk.
View this post on Instagram
Eric Radford shared his best assets.
View this post on Instagram
Skyh Black wore yellow.
View this post on Instagram
Darren Criss quenched his thirst.
View this post on Instagram
Sterling Walker had tea.
View this post on Instagram
Luke Rutherford showered in a waterfall.
View this post on Instagram
Malik Dupree found guys biking in briefs.
View this post on Instagram
Max Emerson bought plants.
View this post on Instagram
Roberto Caccamo wore a skirt.
View this post on Instagram
Karl Schmid took a pill.
View this post on Instagram
And Chai Freeman showered outside.
View this post on Instagram
7 Comments
bachy
The (Obviously Not-So-Secret) Formula for
“How to Become an Overnight Success on Instagram:”
1. Show your tltties
2. Wear new tightie-whities
3. Eat a banana
4. Submit some dumb, earnest platitude about being gay
Davey Wavey makes me want to shoot myself.
xnetminder
Cheap plants in a store with no dress code is not enough to get me to ever step foot into florida with deathSantis in charge.
Pier
How dare this website feature gay men in poses…. where are all the hard hitting news stories I come here for. And why is this all white straight men. So offensive on so many levels
nm4047
give me 1 example of a time you read a ‘hard hitting news story’ (just 1 as there aren’t any). Unsubscribe is the best option if that’s what you are here for.
Man About Town
“all white”? I count 8 guys here who aren’t.
SDR94103
blah.
BrokebackBob
Keep Darren Criss, toss the rest.