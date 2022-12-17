INSTASTUDS

Roberto Caccamo’s rubber skirt, Max Emerson’s new plants, & Ben Tsai’s glass of milk

By · 7 comments

The next crop of Drag Race queens were Ru-vealed, Elton John hosted an epic dinner party, and a Los Angeles restaurant manager got canned for a public display of homophobia. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Daniel Justice kept his head warm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Justice (@deejota)

Raneir Pollard made a naughty list.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raneir Pollard (@raneirpollard)

Davey Wavey made some cash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davey Wavey (@officialdaveywavey)

Shomari Francis went on an adventure.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Sam Leicht hung out on the roof.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Leicht (@leichtning)

Sam Cushing bundled up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Cushing (@sam.cushing)

Maluma dried himself off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Bryce Willard Smithe hit the gym.

Calum McSwiggan lounged in the windows.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calum McSwiggan (@calummcswiggan)

Ben Tsai drank milk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@bentsai827)

Eric Radford shared his best assets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Radford (@ericradford85)

Skyh Black wore yellow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skyh Black (@skyhblack)

Darren Criss quenched his thirst.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss)

Sterling Walker had tea.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Luke Rutherford showered in a waterfall.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke (@lukeyluke8)

Malik Dupree found guys biking in briefs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAYLETTER (@gayletter)

Max Emerson bought plants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Roberto Caccamo wore a skirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roberto Caccamo (@mistercaccamo)

Karl Schmid took a pill.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karl Schmid (@karljschmid)

And Chai Freeman showered outside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C H A I (@chaifreeman._)