Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ splurge, Sam Champion’s bday beefcake, & Liberace’s secret man cave

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
RIP: Roger Thibault, one of the first gay men to enter into a civil union in North America back in 2002, dies at age 77. [Global News]
STRIKE A POSE: Billy Porter is not through slamming Harry Styles and Anna Wintour for putting the heterosexual British singer in a ball gown on the cover of a 2020 issue of Vogue. [USA Today]
OOPS!: Britney Spears flaunted her old school hair-ography while pole dancing to Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 hit “Closer” and wow.
HATE CASH: With the wheels falling off his 2024 campaign, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis paid $95,000 to court an anti-LGBTQ+ religious group in Iowa ahead of the state’s crucial caucuses. [Reuters]
HAVE MERCY: Jodie Sweetin is not happy her new rom-com was sold to former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure’s anti-LGBTQ+ network. [Entertainment Weekly]
HIS JOB IS BEACH: ABC News weatherdaddy Sam Champion served up all the shirtless Kenergy to celebrate his 62nd birthday.
DOUBLE STANDARD: With Red, White & Royal Blue and Passages receiving R and NC-17 ratings for showing gay sex, it’s getting harder to deny that queer films get scrutinized more harshly than movies depicting hetero intercourse. [CBC]
LIVE LIKE A WEHO QUEEN: Life behind the candelabra can be all yours, as Liberace’s “secret” West Hollywood party pad is on the market for a mere $3.59 million. [NY Post]
REV YOUR ENGINE: Sam Smith fuels his drag race “Desire” for Calvin Harris in the music video for the duo’s latest dance anthem.
9 Comments
ShaverC
Wow. Britney is a mess.
Rambeaux
I cannot help but feel sorry for her. She was a very talented person.
It must be so exhausting to live in the reported chaos of her life.
I wonder if she will just “burn out” someday.
woodroad34
Sam Champion looks terrific in the banner page picture; however in the video he looks very strange, as though he were pumped full of silicone or had implants.
jp47
He’s very fit, especially for someone in his sixties. The video looks like it’s had some poorly done body morphing. His head appears too small for his body.
ShaverC
Bad plastic surgery.
bachy
I don’t think you can reduce the size of your head with plastic surgery.
bachy
I imagine Britney’s husband must find her exhausting, all sweaty gyrations and dislodged extensions. I certainly do, and I don’t have to live with her.
Liberace’s “man cave” is awesome! Some fly gay decorator must have got ahold of that property and turned it the F- out!
I’m sorry, but the Sam Smith/Calvin Harris collaboration stinks. Harris somehow manages to embed a neutralized, dilute Smith into one of his generic, ultra-white and bland beat-iocrities.
cuteguy
Duh-santis is a joke of a candidate, joke of a governor and joke of a human being. Pudding fingers needs to go back to where he came from
humancobras666
Britney is overrated, done, and lets not ever mention her again. She’s a nut.
Do you think Ron DeSatan has a big dick? LOL