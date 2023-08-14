Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ splurge, Sam Champion’s bday beefcake, & Liberace’s secret man cave

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

RIP: Roger Thibault, one of the first gay men to enter into a civil union in North America back in 2002, dies at age 77. [Global News]

STRIKE A POSE: Billy Porter is not through slamming Harry Styles and Anna Wintour for putting the heterosexual British singer in a ball gown on the cover of a 2020 issue of Vogue. [USA Today]

OOPS!: Britney Spears flaunted her old school hair-ography while pole dancing to Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 hit “Closer” and wow.

HATE CASH: With the wheels falling off his 2024 campaign, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis paid $95,000 to court an anti-LGBTQ+ religious group in Iowa ahead of the state’s crucial caucuses. [Reuters]

HAVE MERCY: Jodie Sweetin is not happy her new rom-com was sold to former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure’s anti-LGBTQ+ network. [Entertainment Weekly]

HIS JOB IS BEACH: ABC News weatherdaddy Sam Champion served up all the shirtless Kenergy to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

DOUBLE STANDARD: With Red, White & Royal Blue and Passages receiving R and NC-17 ratings for showing gay sex, it’s getting harder to deny that queer films get scrutinized more harshly than movies depicting hetero intercourse. [CBC]

LIVE LIKE A WEHO QUEEN: Life behind the candelabra can be all yours, as Liberace’s “secret” West Hollywood party pad is on the market for a mere $3.59 million. [NY Post]

REV YOUR ENGINE: Sam Smith fuels his drag race “Desire” for Calvin Harris in the music video for the duo’s latest dance anthem.