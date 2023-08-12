Justin Trudeau’s gay “scandal,” Melania’s email bombshell, & Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ campaign fiasco

While thirsting for the cast of Red, White & Royal Blue and failing to get tickets to Kylie Minogue’s Las Vegas residency took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking.

Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it.

LAUGHING GAS: Mike Pence‘s latest presidential ad went viral for all the wrong reasons and exposed what a fraud he really is. [See and read about it on Queerty]

GROOMERS: Meet the organization helping recruit young progressives to defend LGBTQ+ equality and change the face of US politics for the better. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

PROOF IS IN THE PUDDING: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ had his latest presidential campaign stop aborted early by two women in Iowa.

An altercation ensues as a woman shouts, “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers!” during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) Iowa bus tour on the presidential campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/c4GgybfFCq — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2023

SWITCH HITTER: It looks like bisexual Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema’s controversial move of leaving the Democratic party to become an independent is not helping Republicans the way they thought it would. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DON’T SAY SHAKESPEARE: A school district in Florida is censoring the works of William Shakespeare in order to conform to the state’s draconian “Don’t Say Gay” law. [Real all about it on LGBTQNation]

SON OF A MITCH: Anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Senator Mitch McConnell did not get the hometown welcome he was expecting from his Kentucky constituents.

Mitch McConnell is booed, and drowned out by chants of “retire, retire, retire”, for five minutes straight as he tries to talk to his own constituents in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/zyZIHLJaoy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 7, 2023

CANADIAN KEN: A week after announcing he’s splitting from his wife, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got accused of being gay for the most insane reason. [See and read all about it on Queerty]

BUT HER EMAILS: Melania Trump‘s personal emails may be a key factor in the ongoing investigation of hush money payments her husband allegedly made to Stormy Daniels in 2016. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MAGA’S MOST HATED: The Cult of Donald Trump™ took time out of from being delusional and praising their dear leader to hurl insults at former Vice President Mike Pence at the Iowa State Fair.