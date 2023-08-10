Nikki Haley tried leaning harder into her “Joe Biden will die in office” argument & it totally backfired

Flailing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is steadfast in her sardonic assertion that Joe Biden will die if given a second term.

On Thursday, she took her desperate trolling to another level, posting a photo of a signed document pledging she’ll support the Republican nominee (which almost certainly won’t be her). The doc is called the “Beat Biden” pledge, but the ex-South Carolina governor made an amendment.

She crossed out Biden’s name, and subbed in “President Harris.”

Because he’s going to die! Get it?! Har, har, har.

This is gross — Jen (@KyWildcats712) August 10, 2023

Harris? Is this like pandering to the conspiracy parts of the party? — therealTimManning (@timjmanningjr) August 10, 2023

So, Kamala Harris is gonna be president? Sweet. — kurt dieckmann (@bloojax) August 10, 2023

Lookout fellas, the 3.5%er is taking a stand — Steve Flynn (@lbion) August 10, 2023

It’s been a woeful campaign for Haley, who’s polling in the low single digits in Iowa and New Hampshire, despite canvassing both states for months. A New York Times/Siena poll pegs her support at 3%, tied with Mike Pence and South Carolina senator Tim Scott.

This week, the NYT ran a big feature story outlining her struggles to stay competitive in the GOP primary–never a good sign.

“The former South Carolina governor is campaigning at a grueling pace, but polling suggests that so far, Republican voters aren’t flocking to her,” the article reads.

No sh*t!

Haley, who used to position herself as a more traditional Republican, has been desperately trying to win over the MAGA portion of the party. She’s pulled out all the stops: transphobia, championing a nationwide abortion ban, posting a ridiculous gun-toting photo.

Nothing has worked!

Nikki Haley rolls out the mandatory Republican candidate gun photo. pic.twitter.com/dIkJBcLwlU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 29, 2023

Can you believe this? I am very embarrassed for her. She has lost her way, and isn’t really sure who she is. Craven. https://t.co/sVzoGFl1ZG — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 30, 2023

Got to get those NRA donations in early before her campaign crashes and burns. — Claire Armstrong (@Claireabelle___) April 29, 2023

Since Haley served as Donald Trump‘s United Nations Ambassador, she’s tried to differentiate herself from her former boss without criticizing him. That’s led to a muddled message, and criticism from rival Chris Christie.

“Nikki, it’s OK,” he said. “Say his name. It’s all right.”

While Haley is unwilling to directly combat Trump, she’s not afraid to demonize marginalized people. One of her lowest moments occurred earlier this summer, when she suggested at a town hall that transgender kids are spurring an increase in suicidal ideation among teenage girls.

That hateful rhetoric didn’t increase her poll numbers either.

Stuck at a dead end, Haley appears to leaning back into her argument that Republicans are really running against Kamala Harris due to Biden’s advanced age of 80 years old.

Interestingly, Haley doesn’t mention Trump’s name when she brings up this argument. He will be 78 next year, which would actually make him the oldest person ever elected president if Biden doesn’t win re-election.

Much like her campaign, Haley’s message is deeply flawed and utterly pointless. You know it’s sad when a presidential candidate is counting on retweets to serve as endorsements.

choosing to believe the RNC will reject this on technicality and make her re-sign it since she crossed out “Biden” https://t.co/0GrKaMi6M5 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) August 10, 2023

Has anyone actually asked any of these people to explain how Biden is simultaneously destroying the country while masterminding countless criminal conspiracies but is also enfeebled and not actually in charge of running the country? https://t.co/Xu6MSTG7aE — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) August 10, 2023

Lots going on here but good god what an atrocious signature. https://t.co/eYKTFBHru5 — tré easton (@treeaston) August 10, 2023