Nikki Haley’s latest attempt to revive her doomed presidential campaign just blew up in her face

Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign is so doomed, even some good ol’ fashioned transphobia can’t draw her an applause line.

Speaking at the Politics and Eggs breakfast in New Hampshire–a non-partisan affair–Haley went all-in on Bud Light’s partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Her bigotry was met with silence.

“Everybody know about Dylan Mulvaney? Bud Light? That is a guy, dressed as a girl, making fun of women,” said Haley.

Political reporter David Weigel noted Haley’s quip about the two-month old saga landed like a dud and garnered no reaction.

Haley has been barnstorming around New Hampshire in recent days, an indication that she views the Granite State as crucial to her futile presidential campaign. The former South Carolina governor has a slightly more moderate record than the two pugilistic Republican front-runners, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, and probably thinks she can attract support in more centrist New Hampshire.

The problem is, Haley lacks any true identity. Currently polling at 3%, she’s tried all of the tricks: homophobia, ageism, gun-toting pictures.

None of it is working.

She’s promoted the idea that President Joe Biden will die in office; and perhaps most embarrassingly, was pictured toting a rifle in a desperate photo shoot–complete with a matching outfit.

Nikki Haley rolls out the mandatory Republican candidate gun photo.

Can you believe this? I am very embarrassed for her. She has lost her way, and isn't really sure who she is. Craven.

Got to get those NRA donations in early before her campaign crashes and burns. — Claire Armstrong (@Claireabelle___) April 29, 2023

Haley, 51, has also expressed far-right views. At the same Politics and Eggs event, she spouted her support for a nationwide abortion ban.

But to give herself some room, she lamented that it probably would never pass, because 60 senators would need to sign off. “We haven’t had 60 Republican senators in 100 years,” she said.

It’s apparent why Haley seems intent on stoking the culture wars. Ron DeSantis, whose campaign launch on Twitter with Elon Musk was a predictable dumpster fire, has championed a series of far-right legislation in Florida. He’s passed book bans, a six-week abortion ban, engineered a conservative takeover of a liberal arts college and targeted the LGBTQ+ community with a string of hateful laws.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to be as aggrieved and xenophobic as ever.

Despite Haley’s attempts to copy Trump’s playbook (she served as his United Nations ambassador), her campaign is actually hitting DeSantis as a Trump wannabe. In a new ad, she calls the Florida governor an “echo” of the disgraced ex-president.

Earlier this week, Haley’s campaign manager called DeSantis “Trump without the charm” in a publicized memo. (It’s worth noting that DeSantis’ personality was once compared to a “piece of paper,” and he reportedly eats pudding with his hands.)

Ron DeSantis is proof that artificial intelligence still has a long way to go before it can accurately replicate an authentic human laugh.

Why does Ron DeSantis always laugh like a space alien pretending to be human, or a doctor told him to open wide and say "ahhh" pic.twitter.com/gTRgoDpTNn — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) May 17, 2023

Ron Desantis in Japan, when asked about his falling poll numbers against Trump, says he isn’t a candidate yet, but suggests those numbers will change if he becomes one. He also uses another one of his contrived, weird personalities. pic.twitter.com/MP5skJos8S — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2023

While DeSantis’ campaign is floundering–his kick-off announcement was delayed 25 minutes due to technical glitches–he’s still the clear runner-up to Trump.

Haley, for all of her pandering, is at the bottom of every poll. She’s fighting over crumbs of support with the likes of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (declared this week), Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former Vice President Mike Pence (expected to announce soon).

You know things are bad for a Republican when they can’t even get some juice from shamefully attacking transgender people. Haley’s presidential campaign is dead on arrival.

Well, apparently hate doesn't scale very well.

Is this @NikkiHaley's Jeb Bush moment so soon?

Haley chooses Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light as her opener with the New Hampshire crowd instead of an issue that matters to them like perhaps taxes, the economy, anything… — Tooey (@SueRic2) May 24, 2023

they’re so inundated in their massive propaganda bubble they think the entire country is as bigoted and paranoid as they are



gonna be some hard lessons on that front — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) May 24, 2023

Does she know that hundreds of New Hampshire Teamster members brew and bottle Bud Light about 15 miles down the road in Merrimack??? — 🐴Payton Corbett (@churchofpayton) May 24, 2023

I remain struck by the fact that the anti-trans panic (which is doing enormous harm) is being driven by a very small number of obsessive freaks and doesn't resonate with most people including regular conservatives.

The most important issue to conservative media may not be that much of a concern to Republican voters https://t.co/XJBAwkSlt8 — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) May 24, 2023