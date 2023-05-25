Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ presidential launch went off like a dumpster fire, & Twitter is losing it

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ presidential announcement started with static. The combative Florida governor announced his candidacy for presidency Wednesday on Twitter Spaces, only for the streaming tool to crash.

Talk about a bad omen.

While more than 500,000 people tuned into the opening minutes of DeSantis’ botched virtual event, only 163,000 listeners remained when DeSantis started talking…after 25 minutes. Twitter owner and loathsome billionaire Elon Musk was on the call with DeSantis, along with right-wing tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

“That was insane, sorry,” said Musk.

It was also a complete joke. Within minutes of DeSantis’ flop, Joe Biden‘s team tweeted a fundraising message with a simple tag line: “This link works.”

As of Thursday morning, more than 11.4 million people have viewed Biden’s tweet–far more than the number of folks who stayed with DeSantis throughout his rocky campaign kick-off.

“Dark Brandon” wins again.

I love Dark Brandon. Trolled the DeMusk shitshow in real-time. https://t.co/SIYYf7fr0q — Texas Paul Schroder (@Paultx890) May 25, 2023

The real reason why the DeSantis campaign launch on Twitter was such a disaster.??? pic.twitter.com/aKAzHT9xhU — Amethyst Darke (@OutlawWitch) May 24, 2023

Dark Brandon just told Meatball Ron to pack it up and waddle his weird ass back to Florida and have a pudding cup https://t.co/6jC6m5pHcr pic.twitter.com/slOMEHaTvb — Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) May 24, 2023

But it wasn’t just Biden who poked fun at DeSantis’ disastrous rollout. Fox News, which now seems to view Twitter as an emerging right-wing competitor, lambasted the flailing governor for his botched announcement.

Fox News, which was snubbed for the announcement, is going after DeSantis aggressively: pic.twitter.com/roObJO8Ac1 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 24, 2023

Later in the night, DeSantis appeared on Fox News for an interview with former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, who assured him the network “wouldn’t crash” during their segment.

Donald Trump and his team also feasted on DeSantis’ technological troubles.

“Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that’s just the candidate!” a Trump spokesperson texted reporters.

The disgraced ex-president himself also weighed in with a slickly produced, if not incredibly bizarre, parody of his own.

Holy shit Trump just posted this on Instagram and it’s actually the funniest shit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/OE4tZ70SrY — Tony Evers Stan ? (@ET_Wisconsinite) May 25, 2023

Unfortunately for DeSantis, his Twitter interview didn’t really improve once he started speaking. His speech was monotonous, bouncing between topics such as education, immigration and bitcoin.

If voters needed more evidence that DeSantis is completely out of touch, his supporters gathered Wednesday night for a launch party at the über-swanky Four Seasons in Miami. Nothing says “ordinary American” like an event at a luxurious five-star hotel!

Hundreds of people in outside of the Four Seasons hotel to protest DeSantis’ event with wealthy donors as he launches his presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/KurezT64t7 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) May 24, 2023

In many respects, DeSantis’ flop of an announcement was the perfect crescendo to his gaffe-filled shadow campaign, in which he committed countless social faux pas.

Ever since winning reelection in November, the 44-year-old DeSantis has taken a hard turn to the right, supporting a large swath of legislation that targets LGBTQ+ people. He’s signed a law outlawing gender-affirming care for minors, and an anti-trans bathroom bill that allows adults to be criminally charged if they don’t use the bathroom that matches the sex they were assigned at birth. Florida also has a new anti-drag law that bars minors from attending drag shows with “lewd” performances.

Maybe most notably, DeSantis has championed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender ideology throughout all grade levels. He’s been mired in an embarrassing feud with Disney, his state’s biggest tourism attraction, due to the company’s opposition to the law. (Last week, Disney abandoned a $1 billion developmental project in Orlando, which would’ve brought 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average annual salary.)

But even DeSantis’ extreme far-right agenda couldn’t save him from widespread mockery on both sides of the aisle Wednesday. As it turns out, his campaign announcement with Musk was an even bigger bleep show than expected.

Scroll down for more reaction to DeSantis’ horrible night…

My God this is so embarrassing for Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/yZBwp0at60 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 25, 2023

Tech debacle aside, DeSantis is knowledgable, a fluid speaker, and has command of details https://t.co/xTU6xNY1Z0 pic.twitter.com/IMWFKfKCzg — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) May 25, 2023

your reminder that Elmo Mush is not an engineer, Donald Trump is not a successful businessman and Ron DeSantis is not a human being — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 25, 2023

Ron DeSantis' Twitter Spaces campaign launch has, so far, featured:



-Several minutes of silence

-Random throat clearing

-Muffled commentary from Elon Musk about why Spaces isn't working

-Hosts, including DeSantis disappearing



Great start to his campaign! pic.twitter.com/Zppxlk5HkN — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 24, 2023

David Sacks just ludicrously made up that Ron DeSantis' Twitter space was the largest group that "has ever met online." There are 100,000 people in this thing. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

You can be the richest person in the world, and the person who wants to be the most powerful person in the world, and still make complete fools of yourselves online.



It's amateur hour over at both Twitter HQ and the DeSantis campaign on their joint big night, it seems.



Lol. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 24, 2023

It’d be like if the escalator had just stopped halfway down… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) May 24, 2023

oh look, it's DeSantis' twitter launch pic.twitter.com/hxbL9YNyGg — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 24, 2023

It’s amazing how much the DeSantis presidential Twitter Spaces was exactly like all Twitter Spaces: conspiracy peddling, crypto promotion, media bashing, and complaining about the wokeness. — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) May 25, 2023

the second after DeSantis left the Twitter space the first voice said "wow. incredibly boring" lmao — matthew ellis (@matthiasellis) May 24, 2023

You just know there’s blood in the scuppers at both Twitter HQ and at the DeSantis HQ this morning. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 25, 2023