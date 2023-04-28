Just when we didn’t think Ron “Don’t Say Gay” Desantis could fail any harder, all this happened…

Somebody might need to collect Ron DeSantis and plug him back in. The flailing Florida governor appears to be running out of batteries.

While DeSantis’ right-wing credentials are unquestioned–he’s made attacking LGBTQ+ people one of the focal points of his governorship–there have always been concerns about his ability to act human, for lack of a better term.

One of DeSantis’ former congressional staffers infamously told Vanity Fair his personality is comparable to a “piece of paper” last fall.

He also reportedly once ate pudding with his hands.

As the presumed top primary challenger to Donald Trump, DeSantis is more visible now than ever. He’s making international trips, visiting early primary states, and talking to voters.

Few of his interactions are going well.

It was an especially rough week for DeSantis, whose administration is now being sued by Disney, Florida’s top private employer and tourism attraction. His stretch of public blunders started Monday, when he was asked about his flopping poll numbers and appeared to short-circuit.

Ron Desantis in Japan, when asked about his falling poll numbers against Trump, says he isn’t a candidate yet, but suggests those numbers will change if he becomes one. He also uses another one of his contrived, weird personalities. pic.twitter.com/MP5skJos8S — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2023

That was very weird, right? There’s nothing wrong with his answer; but man, what’s going on with his face???

DeSantis encountered a different problem when he was interviewed on Fox News, however. He was staring directly into the sun, with the apparent buoyancy of a statue.

DeSantis looks like he's having a great time during his Hannity interview pic.twitter.com/4NDIT4hhXh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2023

In fairness, it’s hard for anybody to look comfortable when they’re staring into the sun. DeSantis’ team positioned their boss in the worst place possible for a live TV shot.

Tokyo is a major city that stretches 5,194 square miles. Surely there must have been other options.

Also, sunglasses are a thing. (Just ask Joe Biden!)

On Twitter, astute politicos remarked that DeSantis just isn’t ready for primetime…

Hi, comms guy here. What we’re looking for is an outdoor interview, preferably if my guy is facing the sun so he has to squint and look confused the whole time. K? Thanks. https://t.co/VkvtpyUIOl — Alexander Marks (@AlexMarksNV) April 25, 2023

The reason I know DeSantis is going to lose the primary is because no one on his team thought to check the sun position before agreeing to this setup and no one at Fox cared enough to say something before they went live. https://t.co/7szwfZA8im — Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) April 25, 2023

DeSantis shaping up to be a less charismatic Marco Rubio. Amazing stuff. https://t.co/MjJe5hASfI — Jacob Jones (@_jacobmjones) April 25, 2023

That’s my face when I’m in an nationally-broadcast interview but I realize I left the stove on — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) April 25, 2023

Staring directly into the sun was an interesting choice — CLL (@CLLcllcll5) April 25, 2023

Aside from looking awkward and uncomfortable, DeSantis often acts petulantly in public. Who could forget last year when he yelled at college students for wearing masks?

This week, he had a meltdown when asked about allegations from a Guantanamo detainee who says he observed his torture.

I’ve said it for a while now. DeSantis has a glass jaw. He has the emotional control of a toddler.

pic.twitter.com/QFs8gbtOXL — David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) April 27, 2023

These flubs serve as an appropriate capper to DeSantis’ rough April. He’s been in a losing battle with Disney all month, with the company sidestepping his attempt to exert more power over its operations.

In response, he nullified Disney’s maneuvering and threatened to build a state prison around their theme park. (The same day, Disney announced it was hosting a special “Pride Nite” this June at its California theme park. We’re sure that’s just a coincidence!)

Instead of rallying the culture warriors, DeSantis’ feud with Disney is only succeeding in chasing away donors. His supporters are ripping him to shreds.

“What the f*ck is wrong with RD?,” asked one donor in a group chat, per Rolling Stone.

Honey, where do we begin?

Scroll down for more reaction to DeSantis being weird and ill-tempered…

FUN FACT: Ron DeSantis’s voice can be used to remove paint from patio furniture, lawn jockeys, and siding. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 27, 2023

He lacks the “Guy you want to have a beer with” quality. — Christine King (@ckwest542) April 27, 2023

It's serving Paul Lynde https://t.co/sZJMrNndHd — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 24, 2023

Is that real?

He’s so odd. — NotPayin8Dollars🟧 (@NotPayin8) April 24, 2023

Is it me or does he look like a bobble head? — Eileen McLaughlin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🟦 (@EileenM60933733) April 24, 2023

Ron DeSantis is everywhere but Florida. pic.twitter.com/z7rFc9oxKn — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) April 28, 2023

Is this some kind of AI-generated personality type he’s using? Or just a creepy self parody? — turkeyneck (@turkeyneck) April 24, 2023