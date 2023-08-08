think pink

People think that this photo of Justin Trudeau must mean he’s gay and … oh boy

By
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau (Photo: Shutterstock)

Newly separated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went to see Barbie over the weekend. Like millions of others, he chose to wear pink to the screening. He was accompanied by his son, Xavier, and posted a photo of them both together.

The image apparently triggered many on the far right. The idea of men wearing pink apparently still seems to freak out people with mindsets set in the 20th century.

Online influencer Andrew Tate was among those to wade in. He took time out from fighting rape and human trafficking charges in Romania to repost Trudeau’s photo and one of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attending a Barbie screening with his family.

“The satanists demand that you publicly sacrifice any remnant of masculinity to the homosexual mafia,” Tate said. “The overlords want your soul. They also want you to tell the world that they own you.”

Eric Spracklen

Another right-ring figure, Eric Spracklen, who has a quarter of a million followers on X, went so far as to suggest that the photo, posted days after Trudeau announced he was splitting from his wife, was a coming-out moment.

“This is Justin Trudeau literally days after his wife left him. I knew he was going to come out but I didn’t think it would be instantaneous.”

People were very quick to inform Spracklen that Trudeau was posing with his son.

Spracklen went on to claim that he’d known all along that Trudeau was with his son. However, he suggested it was still kinda “gay” because, hey, they were wearing pink.

Funny how they pick on Trudeau but seem to have overcooked Matt Gaetz and his wife wearing pink to a Barbie screening in Florida a couple of weeks ago.

Barbie itself, despite being decried as “woke” by right-wing pundits, passed the $1 billion box office mark over the weekend. Its director, Greta Gerwig, is the first woman to achieve this landmark as a solo director.

Related

Justin Trudeau and his wife have split up & he’s already getting bombarded with indecent proposals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he’s separating from his wife and the gays are going feral.

Justin Trudeau offers tearful apology to LGBTQ community for Canada’s persecution of gay people

“It is with shame and sorrow and deep regret for the things we have done that I stand here today,” he says.