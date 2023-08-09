Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency ticket sale debacle has the gays in a ‘Padam’-level meltdown

Kylie Minogue just went “Padam, Padam” all over the The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Disaster of 2022.
On Wednesday, tickets to Kylie’s upcoming Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort’s brand new venue Voltaire went on sale to the general public. Well, at least in theory because it seems many people just came away with a whole lot of frustration.
Since the residency’s announcement last month, Kylie queers had been expecting demand to be sky high considering the mesmerizing impact “Padam, Padam” has had over the hot gay summer and because Voltaire only holds about 1000 seats.
Add in the fact that Kylie was only planning on doing 10 dates and you have the perfect recipe for another ticket fiasco.
Unlike the Swift debacle, Kylie’s tickets were not procured via Ticketmaster, but through Voltaire’s newly built website.
From the reactions on the platform formerly known as Twitter, it appears the site was unprepared for the sheer volume of traffic that barreled in like a locomotion.
“If you’re unable to load the event and items, kindly refresh your page. We’re currently facing a high volume of activity,” read a message on the site.
Almost as soon as they went on sale, the gays were hooting and hollering about all the issues they were having trying to secure entry to see Mother Minogue.
Some appeared to get further along than others, but were still unable to seal the deal.
So close, yet so far!
Others tried to remain strong and offered humorous advice for their fellow Kylie stans!
While the downtrodden expressed how they waited around for more than two hours refreshing the site in hopes of a minor Minogue miracle, but in the end, they came up empty handed.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom though. Some lucky winners somehow scored and actually got tickets to see the “All the Lovers” singer do her thang.
Good for them, but the jealousy is palpable.
Kylie’s Las Vegas residency will take place on November 3, 4, 10, 11, December 8 & 9, and January 19, 20, 26, and 27.
There’s no word if she plans to add more dates, but we are certainly praying she does …and with more bandwidth!
Until then, go ahead and watch “Padam, Padam” one more time. You know you want to!
One Comment
dbmcvey
A legend! I’ll have to try to make a trip to Vegas!