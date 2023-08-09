Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency ticket sale debacle has the gays in a ‘Padam’-level meltdown

Kylie Minogue just went “Padam, Padam” all over the The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Disaster of 2022.

On Wednesday, tickets to Kylie’s upcoming Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort’s brand new venue Voltaire went on sale to the general public. Well, at least in theory because it seems many people just came away with a whole lot of frustration.

Since the residency’s announcement last month, Kylie queers had been expecting demand to be sky high considering the mesmerizing impact “Padam, Padam” has had over the hot gay summer and because Voltaire only holds about 1000 seats.

Add in the fact that Kylie was only planning on doing 10 dates and you have the perfect recipe for another ticket fiasco.

Wow. The seating and stage for #Kylie's #Voltaire show looks so intimate! Good luck to everyone who is trying to get tickets today. May the force be with you! #KylieMinogue #KylieLasVegas pic.twitter.com/lmNIi4nZzX — Gareth (Gaz) (@PopCollector77) August 9, 2023

Unlike the Swift debacle, Kylie’s tickets were not procured via Ticketmaster, but through Voltaire’s newly built website.

From the reactions on the platform formerly known as Twitter, it appears the site was unprepared for the sheer volume of traffic that barreled in like a locomotion.

“If you’re unable to load the event and items, kindly refresh your page. We’re currently facing a high volume of activity,” read a message on the site.

Almost as soon as they went on sale, the gays were hooting and hollering about all the issues they were having trying to secure entry to see Mother Minogue.

Fighting for my life to get Kylie tickets rn pic.twitter.com/SMXXKYpaIt — samuel ?? (@samuelgrants) August 9, 2023

Gays trying to get tickets to a 10 show, 1,000 seat capacity Kylie Minogue show pic.twitter.com/FB4LTAjD7Q — Sober Sister Casey “Cici” Cooper (@soneall89) August 9, 2023

Raise your hands if you have been personally victimized trying to buy Kylie Minogue tickets pic.twitter.com/XlLcNgKQBd — Flip and Burn Down my She-Shed (@Upguntha) August 9, 2023

It’s ok Voltaire…I guess I DON’T need Kylie tickets. The website is not websiting…You’ve really underestimated the gays Venetian. pic.twitter.com/PcbfVOTCzM — Evan (@324_B21) August 9, 2023

Literally the Voltaire's website with the gays trying to buy Kylie Minogue tickets in Vegas…. pic.twitter.com/CiSutX4MMr — M L C (@ChiCyph80) August 9, 2023

whoever designed the Kylie Residency concept, including the seating chart, ticket options, dates, and even the promotional poster needs to burn in hell IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/pUJDkXxbiL — Messica Simpson (@helloryry) August 9, 2023

Some appeared to get further along than others, but were still unable to seal the deal.

So close, yet so far!

FML I am BUYING these Kylie tickets pic.twitter.com/AZYCbWTzP1 — Padam Sandler (@Lookylooboo) August 9, 2023

The Kylie minogue tickets keep popping up to select but won’t go to cart. Will we ever get ‘em?!? pic.twitter.com/Z4rXhn1Gpa — marcos s lopez ? (@marcolop) August 9, 2023

kylie vegas tickets aren’t loading pic.twitter.com/x9MSyIrPST — Sam Franzini (@samfz7) August 9, 2023

Others tried to remain strong and offered humorous advice for their fellow Kylie stans!

If you're waiting in line for Kylie Minogue tickets, STAY IN LINE!!! — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) August 9, 2023

While the downtrodden expressed how they waited around for more than two hours refreshing the site in hopes of a minor Minogue miracle, but in the end, they came up empty handed.

I can’t get Taylor Swift tickets. Now Kylie Minogue in Vegas. The gay pop music gods hate me right now. This sucks!! pic.twitter.com/Ut4EYgXEXi — Daniel (@RHORaleighDAF) August 9, 2023

Secured no Kylie or Tay tickets today ????? pic.twitter.com/ofFRhEsXyJ — Ma-mood ?? (@Masc4FemFatale) August 9, 2023

Kylie, this is hopeless. — Brian Particelli (@BrianParticelli) August 9, 2023

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though. Some lucky winners somehow scored and actually got tickets to see the “All the Lovers” singer do her thang.

Good for them, but the jealousy is palpable.

Kylie tickets secured. See ya in December, Vegas. pic.twitter.com/znY0RKgDwv — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 9, 2023

TICKETS TO SEE KYLIE SECURED. pic.twitter.com/tjY39NLm0n — Josh (@TheGayElleWoods) August 9, 2023

Kylie Minogue Vegas tickets have been secured!!! pic.twitter.com/xfYq9d7Zpx — Brent Bailey (@brbrbrantley) August 9, 2023

Kylie’s Las Vegas residency will take place on November 3, 4, 10, 11, December 8 & 9, and January 19, 20, 26, and 27.

There’s no word if she plans to add more dates, but we are certainly praying she does …and with more bandwidth!

Until then, go ahead and watch “Padam, Padam” one more time. You know you want to!