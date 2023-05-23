LISTEN: The #1 summer banger Kylie Minogue released exactly 10 years ago that nobody remembers today

Everybody’s currently obsessed with Kylie Minogue’s new bop “Padam Padam”, the lead single from her forthcoming album Tension.

The track hasn’t even been out for a week and it’s already been declared both 2023’s summer song, as well we this year’s official Pride anthem, by Gay Twitter™. (The music video has also gotten almost 2 million views and counting on YouTube.)

The whole thing has reminded us of another bop Kylie dropped a decade ago that has since fallen into obscurity.

10 years ago this week, she released a club banger at the very start of the summer that, despite being catchy as hell and topping the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, seems to have been lost to time.

“Skirt” was released as a single on May 28, 2013, followed by a remix EP a month later. The experimental EDM, dubstep and house-pop track was written by Minogue, along with Chris Elliot, Chris Lake, and the production team The-Dream.

Like “Padam Padam”, the theme of “Skirt” is Sex with a capital “S.” Minogue sings, “I can do this all night/All those things you like/Got you high as a kite like the way I shake it/Let’s get outta here come on/Where’s your car? Take me home/Up the stairs, close the door.”

And then her skirt comes down.

“Skirt” was released both as a CD and digital single, with an accompanying lyric video that included over 1,000 sultry stills of Minogue inside a hotel room.

Many fans expected it to be included on her twelfth studio album, Kiss Me Once, after it peaked at #1 on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, becoming her tenth single to do so.

But when Kiss Me Once was released in 2014, “Skirt” wasn’t on the final tracklist. It also wasn’t included on the deluxe edition or any of the international editions of the album.

Like Minogue’s skirt, the song just sorta… vanished.

The singer later said that it always meant to be a “teaser,” telling E! News, “Well, that’s just a little teaser, a little taster. I like to think of it as being the amuse-bouche of the meal. Your entire meal’s not going to be like that; my album’s not going to be like that.”

Interestingly, “Skirt” could also be the amuse-bouche to “Padam Padam.” Despite being recorded a decade apart from one another, both tracks compliment one another in an interesting way.

Minogue has never performed “Skirt” live, and it was also glaringly absent from her 68-track greatest hits album Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection released in 2019, although she did include it as an interlude featurette during her Kiss Me Once Tour in 2014 and 2015.

Tension is slated to be released on September 22 and will include 11 songs on the standard edition and 14 songs on the deluxe edition. A tour will likely follow, but Minogue hasn’t officially announced anything yet.