Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis can’t stop racking up humiliating losses in Florida

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ return to Florida from the campaign trail isn’t proceeding as planned. Humiliated and defeated, DeSantis keeps raking up losses in his home state.

What a shame!

As we know, DeSantis launched his failed presidential bid on the back of hateful policies that target the LGBTQ+ community. His most infamous edict was the Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as “Don’t Say Gay.” Signed in 2022, the draconian law set out to ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity among all grade levels.

But now, after two years of legal fights, the law is being clawed back. A Florida court ruled last week that “classroom instruction” only equates to teaching, not “mere discussion.”

The ruling says the statute “would leave teachers free to ‘respond if students discuss . . . their identities or family life,’ ‘provide grades and feedback’ if a student chooses ‘LGBTQ identity’ as an essay topic, and answer ‘questions about their families.’”

In addition, the law doesn’t prohibit “incidental references in literature to a gay or transgender person or to a same-sex couple.”

The court’s ruling is significant, because it finally places some parameters around the legislation. Cecile Houry, the mother of a seven-year-old daughter and one of the plaintiffs who challenged the law, says the decision is a big win for teachers and students.

“It’s going to make a huge difference because the law was so vague that people stayed away from everything,” she told the Tampa Bay Times. “Here it really defines what is not allowed, and everything else that is allowed.”

One of the defining traits of “Don’t Say Gay” was the law’s vagueness. It’s unclear language served as a scare tactic, discouraging teachers from broaching any queer-related topics, even if they identify as LGBTQ+ themselves.

But now, that’s no longer the case. The Florida board of education will advise all schools on the new clarification.

Ron DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ agenda is falling apart. A settlement reached this week between Florida education officials and civil rights attorneys dismantled key parts of the GOP culture warrior's "Don't Say Gay" bill. pic.twitter.com/l4Nfi2j97r — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) March 17, 2024

Overall, DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ agenda is hitting roadblocks in the Republican-dominated Florida legislature. According to Truthout, 21 of 22 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were effectively eliminated in this year’s legislative session.

Previously a rubber stamp, the Florida legislature is starting to push back against DeSantis. Earlier this month, Senate Republicans rejected the governor’s request to place one of Moms for Liberty’s co-founders, Tina Descovich, on a state ethics board.

Lawmakers said they feared a possible conflict of interest with her appointment.

A potential indicator that Gov. Ron DeSantis lost significant political capital during his failed presidential campaign or that more and more Republicans are rejecting Moms For Liberty as seen in recent School Board and local elections? https://t.co/YDl6HsVu58 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 7, 2024

Along with “Don’t Say Gay,” DeSantis campaigned heavily on the Stop WOKE Act, which bans instruction in schools or mandatory training in work places that suggest a person is privileged or oppressed because of their race, orientation or gender identity. But the courts have spoken, and judges have severely limited that law as well.

Last year, an appeals court ruled it couldn’t apply to colleges and universities, and recently included business in that group. One justice called the law “positively dystopian.”

Four judges in total have blocked the legislation, including two appointed by the former White House occupant.

Speaking of Donald, he continues to mock DeSantis, despite his endorsement of the disgraced ex-president…

Trump on Ron DeSantis: “I hit him hard, I hit him low, just like we did to ISIS…We hit this guy so hard…He’s a shell of the man…We have to hit our enemies hard.”



So much for the whole unity thing. pic.twitter.com/sP8PtGIAtR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 16, 2024

Following his dismal presidential run, it’s apparent that “Meatball Ron’s” standing has fallen. His own appointees are leaving Disney’s new governing board in droves, including the now-former chairman, Martin Garcia.

DeSantis appointed the puppet board in response to Disney’s opposition to “Don’t Say Gay.” Some of the state’s court cases against Florida’s biggest tourism attraction are still ongoing, by the way.

If recent history is any indication, DeSantis will likely lose those, too. The once infallible hard-right governor is now constantly playing defense, even battling another gay-hating troll, LibsOfTikTok founder Chaya Raichik.

There are definitely no winners in that fight. We aren’t complaining!