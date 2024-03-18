Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis can’t stop racking up humiliating losses in Florida

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ return to Florida from the campaign trail isn’t proceeding as planned. Humiliated and defeated, DeSantis keeps raking up losses in his home state.
What a shame!
As we know, DeSantis launched his failed presidential bid on the back of hateful policies that target the LGBTQ+ community. His most infamous edict was the Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as “Don’t Say Gay.” Signed in 2022, the draconian law set out to ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity among all grade levels.
But now, after two years of legal fights, the law is being clawed back. A Florida court ruled last week that “classroom instruction” only equates to teaching, not “mere discussion.”
The ruling says the statute “would leave teachers free to ‘respond if students discuss . . . their identities or family life,’ ‘provide grades and feedback’ if a student chooses ‘LGBTQ identity’ as an essay topic, and answer ‘questions about their families.’”
In addition, the law doesn’t prohibit “incidental references in literature to a gay or transgender person or to a same-sex couple.”
The court’s ruling is significant, because it finally places some parameters around the legislation. Cecile Houry, the mother of a seven-year-old daughter and one of the plaintiffs who challenged the law, says the decision is a big win for teachers and students.
“It’s going to make a huge difference because the law was so vague that people stayed away from everything,” she told the Tampa Bay Times. “Here it really defines what is not allowed, and everything else that is allowed.”
One of the defining traits of “Don’t Say Gay” was the law’s vagueness. It’s unclear language served as a scare tactic, discouraging teachers from broaching any queer-related topics, even if they identify as LGBTQ+ themselves.
But now, that’s no longer the case. The Florida board of education will advise all schools on the new clarification.
Overall, DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ agenda is hitting roadblocks in the Republican-dominated Florida legislature. According to Truthout, 21 of 22 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were effectively eliminated in this year’s legislative session.
Previously a rubber stamp, the Florida legislature is starting to push back against DeSantis. Earlier this month, Senate Republicans rejected the governor’s request to place one of Moms for Liberty’s co-founders, Tina Descovich, on a state ethics board.
Lawmakers said they feared a possible conflict of interest with her appointment.
Along with “Don’t Say Gay,” DeSantis campaigned heavily on the Stop WOKE Act, which bans instruction in schools or mandatory training in work places that suggest a person is privileged or oppressed because of their race, orientation or gender identity. But the courts have spoken, and judges have severely limited that law as well.
Last year, an appeals court ruled it couldn’t apply to colleges and universities, and recently included business in that group. One justice called the law “positively dystopian.”
Four judges in total have blocked the legislation, including two appointed by the former White House occupant.
Speaking of Donald, he continues to mock DeSantis, despite his endorsement of the disgraced ex-president…
Following his dismal presidential run, it’s apparent that “Meatball Ron’s” standing has fallen. His own appointees are leaving Disney’s new governing board in droves, including the now-former chairman, Martin Garcia.
DeSantis appointed the puppet board in response to Disney’s opposition to “Don’t Say Gay.” Some of the state’s court cases against Florida’s biggest tourism attraction are still ongoing, by the way.
If recent history is any indication, DeSantis will likely lose those, too. The once infallible hard-right governor is now constantly playing defense, even battling another gay-hating troll, LibsOfTikTok founder Chaya Raichik.
There are definitely no winners in that fight. We aren’t complaining!
13 Comments
dbmcvey
How much money has Florida spent defending these terrible laws?
Ken A.
This is false. The law still remains in place its just not as vague. Its not DeSantis’s bill, he just signed the bill into law. Still prohibits teachers from instructing on LGBT matters esp the T.
Mister P
These people are so stupid to believe that gay and trans people can disappear by legislation.
If only it were that easy to make things we don’t like disappear. We could do away with poverty and gun violence and other issues that the governor should be focusing on.
inbama
His biggest mistake was not realizing that for good or ill, these issues are being solved at the state level. This made his candidacy superfluous.
ZzBomb
We’ve lost an entire decade of social and economic progress in this country b/c of these right wing nanny state laws they keep passing only to be shot down in court. When we could have, together, been solving the real world issues affecting this nation in a bipartisan fashion.
No Democrat ever looked at a Republican as an enemy but Republicans sure do look at everyone as one now.
Mack
The difference is the “hate” in their “biBULL”. They’re found back in the 90’s if they run on “hate” they win because it riles up the scamvangelists. They usually pick the non-presidential years to do that. They did do well with the anti marriage laws and running on it during the Bush II elections. It’s okay to date your sister or your mother sometimes cousins but can’t let two guys or two girls get it on.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
“No Democrat ever looked at a Republican as an enemy but Republicans sure do look at everyone as one now.”
Said the one who has repeatedly called for the assassination of Donald Trump.
You fool no one with your transparent lies.
abfab
George Santos is back talking about those that lie.
Openminded
ZZ, I disagree with your claim that “No Democrat ever looked at a Republican as an enemy…”, the commenters on this site prove you wrong on that.
You are, however, 100% correct in how we have lost an entire decade of worthwhile progress because of “nanny” laws. I would add that the across the aisle fighting has wasted 20+ years of progress. Today’s politicians are more concerned with one upping the other side than they are in working for the actual good of American’s. We haven’t had a timely budget in decades, no matter what party is “in power”. We haven’t managed to lock down marriage equality or abortion rights into constitutional law. We have managed to see Senate committees grill American citizens on broadcast TV, treating them like criminals, humiliating and disparaging them publicly over much less important issues such as delayed/cancelled airline flights, social media problems, professional sports issues, etc. I don’t know how it will happen, but the American people deserve the opportunity to impeach every politician in D.C. for not doing their job. Sadly, just like Putin’s recent “re-election”, it’s the politicians that are in charge of granting us that opportunity.
abfab
Ew. Is he still with us.
abfab
I love her last and final question. MAGA!
