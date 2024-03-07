Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis & Moms for Liberty both just took a major “L” in Florida

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is losing so much clout, he’s now getting rebuffed in his home state.

Ouch!

For years, DeSantis exercised total control over the Republican-dominated Florida legislature, using draconian policies as a launching pad for his failed presidential bid. DeSantis pushed through laws banning the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, banning gender-affirming care for minors and banning books about racial and LGBTQ+ issues from schools.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our daily briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!

Florida lawmakers were nothing more than a rubber stamp, even granting DeSantis total control over Disney’s board. In return, DeSantis appointed a bunch of cronies, including Bridget Ziegler, the Moms for Liberty co-founder with a bisexual sex scandal.

But since then, Bridget’s trajectory has gone downhill, just like Ron’s!

Last fall, a woman accused Bridget’s husband, Christian, of rape. She says she was in a longstanding three-way relationship with the supposedly conservative couple.

Following the woman’s allegations, police recovered a sex tape showing Bridget engaging in sexual acts with an unidentified woman.

Though Christian Ziegler won’t face criminal charges, he was ousted as head of the Florida GOP. Bridget, who’s also under fire is, no longer affiliated with Moms for Liberty…though she’s retained her spot on the Sarasota school board.

Home from the campaign trail, DeSantis is still trying to prop up Moms for Liberty, despite the group’s declining influence. Sarasota residents are pressuring Bridget to step down from the school board, citing her attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

Moms for Liberty championed DeSantis’ book bans, and pushes homophobic and anti-trans rhetoric about school teachers “grooming” children.

In turn, DeSantis backs them. That’s why he recently pushed for the other Moms for Liberty co-founder, Tina Descovich, to serve on a state ethics board.

But then something unusual happened: the governor’s request was denied. Florida Senate Republicans rejected Descovich’s appointment, saying they feared potential conflicts of interest.

DeSantis has 30 days to reappoint Descovich, in which case the Senate would probably consider her again in…2025.

It looks like another “L” for “Meatball Ron,” though this episode probably hits a lot closer to home.

A potential indicator that Gov. Ron DeSantis lost significant political capital during his failed presidential campaign or that more and more Republicans are rejecting Moms For Liberty as seen in recent School Board and local elections? https://t.co/YDl6HsVu58 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 7, 2024

It’s absurd that Tina Descovich would be allowed on an ethics commission. DeSantis attempting it is obscene. https://t.co/qiARW0vu42 — Tim Low (@tlow) March 7, 2024

Ever since his presidential humiliation, DeSantis hasn’t stopped re-litigating his shortcomings. He can’t shut up about his failed run, sniping at the media for tilted coverage and needlessly weighing in on national issues.

On Thursday, DeSantis resorted to attacking Nikki Haley for not endorsing Donald Trump. DeSantis endorsed the disgraced ex-president, even though Trump accused him of being a pedophile.

Coincidently, Moms for Liberty uses the same insult on its opponents. The group’s social media pages are filled with homophobic allegations of LGBTQ+ teachers “grooming” their students, among other horrible insinuations.

As the group’s co-founder, one might assume that Descovich would be able to defend her own organization’s rhetoric. But that would be wrong.

On 60 Minutes last Sunday, she repeatedly dodged Scott Pelley’s questions.

During one exchange, Pelley asked her point-blank about which ideology she was afraid of kids being “indoctrinated” into at school.

"What do you mean by that?” Scott Pelley asks Moms for Liberty founders about claims, posted on the group’s social media, that students are being “groomed” by teachers and librarians. https://t.co/aZk0Imib73 pic.twitter.com/zxiuKnA5gz — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 4, 2024

Refusing to answer the question, Descovich replied “let’s just say children in America can’t read.”

Her evasions prompted a rare on-mic rebuttal from the veteran anchor.

“They often dodged questions with talking points,” he said in resignation.

Scott Pelley did an excellent job in this interview — Sandy (@heretohearyou) March 4, 2024

It’s moms for liberty who are the actual groomers- grooming kids to be ignorant of history, of reality, of the world as a whole… https://t.co/XFk1I7o9ND — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 4, 2024

Like so many others, I spent childhood with adults demanding I uncross my legs, deepen my voice, stiffen my wrists, pray for salvation, and asking if some other kid was my “little girlfriend.”



The smears these hacks hurl at others sound more like a confession the deeper you dig. https://t.co/LEfMByDt2j — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) March 4, 2024

They literally have to look at printed talking points. https://t.co/NoKpB9gG4g — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 4, 2024

Last year at this time, DeSantis was ascending up the political ladder, and taking Moms for Liberty with him. Now, even the Florida governor is trying to distance himself from his own beloved book bans.

Comeuppance sure is delicious, right?