Surprise! Anti-LGBTQ+ Moms for Liberty co-founder has her own gay sex tape

Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler fights against kids reading books about same-sex parents in school.

But apparently, parents who record sex tapes are OK!

Florida police have recovered a second sex tape as part of their investigation into a rape allegation made against Bridget’s husband, Christian, who’s chair of the state Republican Party. (Christian continues to hold onto his role, despite being stripped of his authority and $120,000 salary.)

The video was obtained after a search warrant was executed on Christian Ziegler’s cell phone and Google account, the Florida Center for Government Accountability reports. It reportedly shows Bridget Ziegler engaging in sexual acts with an unidentified woman.

Back in October, a woman filed a police report accusing Christian Ziegler of rape. She says she was in a longstanding three-way relationship with the couple, and that Christian surreptitiously recorded videos of them cavorting.

The alleged incident occurred October 2, when the woman says he was expecting to have a sexual encounter with both Christian and Bridget. When she was informed Bridget couldn’t make it, she wanted to cancel as well.

“Sorry I was mostly in for her,” the woman texted to Christian.

OUCH!

Undeterred, the woman alleges Christian entered her home anyway, and proceeded to sexually assault her.

It’s unknown whether the same woman is involved in Bridget’s sex tape.

It’s like the Zapruder film minus the climax shot. https://t.co/nVt9I48o0u — Andy Andrist (@andyandrist) December 22, 2023

Hypocrisy and shamelessness are the Republicans superpowers. — Sue Stone (@SueStone219379) December 22, 2023

Don't say gay, just do it and record it! — Firepit Mike (@FirepitMike) December 22, 2023

The Ziegler’s are rising stars in MAGA politics, thinly disguising homophobia as a fight for “parental rights.” Bridget co-founded Moms for Liberty in 2020 along with two other women, pushing for schools to open amidst the COVID lockdowns.

But soon, the group’s attention turned towards attacking LGBTQ+ parents and students. With backing from Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, Moms for Liberty turned into a powerhouse political organization, training homophobes to run for school boards all over the country.

The group championed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation and calls for schools to ban books dealing with race, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Though Bridget hasn’t been affiliated with Moms for Liberty since 2021, she has a seat on Sarasota’s School Board. DeSantis endorsed her for the position, and also appointed her to Disney’s puppet board.

“Bridget Ziegler, we should have her in every county in Florida,” he said in one speech.

But there is at least one county in Florida that doesn’t want Bridget on their school board anymore: Sarasota. In the wake of the allegations against her husband, the board voted 4-1 to request her resignation. Bridget was the only board member to vote “no.”

At a meeting last week, numerous residents spoke out against Bridget’s blatant hypocrisy.

“Most of our community could not care less what you do in the privacy of your own home, but your hypocrisy takes center stage,” said one parent, per the New York Times.

“You have emotionally and psychologically damaged countless students, parents, and teachers with your hateful rhetoric. Resign,” added another.

As the NYT chronicles, Moms for Liberty’s influence is fading. Nearly 60% of the 198 school board candidates endorsed by the group in contested races across 10 states were defeated.

Even Donald Trump and his acolytes appear to be done with them. The GOP front-runner hardly mentions “parental rights” in his unhinged stump speeches.

One Trump ally in Virginia told the NYT that Moms for Liberty’s wars against LGBTQ+ people are fruitless.

“The Moms for Liberty really have to aim their fire on math and science and reading, versus focusing on critical race theory and drag queen story hours,” he said.

“It’s nonsense. All of it.”

We couldn’t agree more.