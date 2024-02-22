Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, broken & butthurt, can’t shut up about his failed presidential bid

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis spent his failed presidential campaign acquiescing to Donald Trump, despite the disgraced ex-president suggesting he’s a pedophile. But now that he’s out of the race, the Florida governor is whining about the ex-president to anybody who will listen.
In a recent call with supporters, he criticized Trump’s apparent strategy for selecting his running mate, and blamed scorned operatives and a biased conservative media for his lackluster showing.
“I would want somebody that, if something happened, the people that voted us in would have been pleased to know that they’re going to continue the mission,” he said regarding the role of VP, per NBC News. “I’m not sure that those are going to necessarily be the criteria that Donald Trump uses.”
“I have heard that they’re looking more in identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” he added.
So far, reports about Trump’s VP favorites are all over the place. For a while, it was suspected that Kari Lake and Kristi Noem were fighting for the top spot, though Trump seemed to dismiss Lake last month.
Noem, meanwhile continues to debase herself in an apparent effort to rise up the rankings. The largest tribe in South Dakota recently banned the governor from its land, due to her racist remarks about immigrants.
During a Fox News town hall Wednesday, hateful host Laura Ingraham asked Trump about his top veep contenders. She mentioned six names: DeSantis, Noem, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Rep. Byron Donald and Tulsi Gabbard.
Trump said they were all contenders, though it’s hard to believe DeSantis is on any shortlist. One of Trump’s top advisors, Chris LaCivita, had some harsh words for the gay-hating gov on social media Wednesday.
“Chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for you sad little man,” he posted.
Yeah, it’s safe to assume “Meatball Ron” isn’t getting the job…
While DeSantis is now speaking more candidly about Trump, he seemingly remains intent on running to the right of the presumptive nominee.
During the campaign, DeSantis and his supporters tried to make the case that Trump wasn’t homophobic enough, which backfired spectacularly. His campaign planted a bizarre anti-LGBTQ+ ad that featured homoerotic imagery. (Not to be outdone, his wife Casey released her own homophobic spot as well.)
Now, DeSantis is trying to portray Trump as a DEI devotee. Good luck with that!
“Ron DeSantis failed miserably in his presidential campaign and does not have a voice in selecting the next vice president of the United States,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told NBC News.
DeSantis’ motivates are apparent: he badly wants to stay in the national conversation. He’s never really stopped running for president, operating a shadow campaign of sorts since returning home to the Sunshine State.
“DeSantis sparks 2028 speculation with post-campaign rhetoric,” Axios wrote in late January.
A Republican told NBC News the timing of DeSantis’ latest call is curious:
“The timing of this ostensibly thank you call to influential state-level Republicans the DeSantis campaign recruited to be delegates to the 2024 convention is odd. A month ago, sure, but now? It really seems like the governor is trying to keep the door open in the event something happens between now and Milwaukee that creates an opportunity for him to have his name put into nomination from the floor.”
That might not be a horrible strategy, given Trump’s four pending criminal cases and 91 indictments. But Nikki Haley says she’s intent on sticking around as well, despite her very long shot chances of winning.
Plus, it’s uncertain if the unlikeable DeSantis could convince many MAGA heads to make the switch. He’s alienated swaths of Republicans, from staffers to voters.
One of those alienated Republicans is Susie Wiles, who now serves as one of Trump’s top advisors. Once the leader of DeSantis’ political operation, the two split on acrimonious terms.
“DeSantis tried to bury her, the New York Times wrote last April. “Now she’s helping Trump try to bury him.”
DeSantis appeared to acknowledge his beef with Wiles on the call.
“I think he’s got people in his inner circle who were part of our orbit years ago that we fired, and I think some of that is they just have an ax to grind,” he said.
Watching his career ending has been a true joy— miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) February 22, 2024
Speaking of people with biases, DeSantis saved his harshest words for members of the conservative press, who he says never gave him a chance.
He voiced similar complaints during the final weeks of his embarrassing run. In fact, he said his focus on right-wing media sunk his chances (way to be introspective, Ron).
“I think they have made the decision that their business model just doesn’t work if they offer any criticism of Trump,” DeSantis said. “I mean, he said at some point he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. Well, I think he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and the conservative media wouldn’t even report on it that it had happened.”
That may be true, but DeSantis is the wrong messenger. His criticisms would be better received if they weren’t part of a loser’s lament.
abfab
And just today he said somthing smashingly brilliant….(no Ron, no one has thought about this before you)
1 hr 32 min ago on the AT&T outages
Gov. Ron DeSantis: “Think about the implications if something like that happened on a much grander scale”
abfab
Attention all conservative queers in Alabama. @inbama Stop jerking off——u be killin’ little babies!
The Alabama Chief Justice Who Invoked God in Deciding the Embryo Case
Chief Justice Tom Parker has long been revered by conservative groups as an architect for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
OMG
Baron Wiseman
Meanwhile, we have a vice president who currently polls 10 points below Joe Biden’s already all-time lowest approval ratings.
What is the DNC to do? They have a compromised, corrupt, senile leader who is facing impeachment and disastrously low poll numbers.
President Biden is already taking the short stairs into Air Force One. They gave up on the regular long staircase. He now wears some fancy rubber soled shoes in hopes that it helps. Two days ago, he stumbled twice on the short staircase. They have now placed a Secret Service agent at the bottom of the stairs in case he falls.
Our president still battles with the teleprompter or the notecards his staff gives him. I’m not certain, nor is the DNC, if Joe will make it to election day. It is sad. With his condition and the rigors of this job, it is starting to veer into elder abuse.
abfab
Shove it, bitch.
dbmcvey
Barren, even your f-buddy decraps says that your guy Trump wants to destroy the country (and watch the footage of your fearless leader getting on and off airplanes). No one needs to take you seriously.
abfab
No one takes him seriously. He is good for business though. Keep your greatest hits (broken records) coming Baronni.
decrans
So does Joe Biden. For independent voters like me, it’s a question of who wants to destroy this country more. As a former Tulsi Gabbard supporter, I could be swayed.
decrans
See also: I thought Baron was my sock puppet. And now, we’re finally two different people. Better keep your lies straight, Diversion Dickvaney.
decrans
And Little Trumpy McAbs having a mental health meltdown with the ‘Love Beat’ theme in the Queerty comment section? Also good for business.
dbmcvey
Spin, decraps, spin!
Mister P
Bashing a perfectly decent older gentleman who is doing a good job must make Sharing Wide Ass feel better about herself and the train wreck she supports politically.
Baron Wiseman
@Mister P
A good job!?!
This guy is a train wreck. The American voting public knows it as well as evidenced by his poll numbers.
Thankfully, he spends almost 40% of his time on vacation. The country would be in much better shape if it was 100%; which we plan to do in November.
abfab
Train wreck. Oh that’s rich.
dbmcvey
Barren’s the caboose on the Trump crazy train!
abfab
Praise The Lord!
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she agreed with the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that ”frozen embryos are people”.
radiooutmike
The only good that came from that DeSantis campaign was all the money wasted for his candidacy.
abfab
And good publicity for the GAY population in the Sunshine State. Bad publicity for bigots and rascists and republicans.