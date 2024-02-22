Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, broken & butthurt, can’t shut up about his failed presidential bid

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis spent his failed presidential campaign acquiescing to Donald Trump, despite the disgraced ex-president suggesting he’s a pedophile. But now that he’s out of the race, the Florida governor is whining about the ex-president to anybody who will listen.

In a recent call with supporters, he criticized Trump’s apparent strategy for selecting his running mate, and blamed scorned operatives and a biased conservative media for his lackluster showing.

“I would want somebody that, if something happened, the people that voted us in would have been pleased to know that they’re going to continue the mission,” he said regarding the role of VP, per NBC News. “I’m not sure that those are going to necessarily be the criteria that Donald Trump uses.”

“I have heard that they’re looking more in identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” he added.

So far, reports about Trump’s VP favorites are all over the place. For a while, it was suspected that Kari Lake and Kristi Noem were fighting for the top spot, though Trump seemed to dismiss Lake last month.

Noem, meanwhile continues to debase herself in an apparent effort to rise up the rankings. The largest tribe in South Dakota recently banned the governor from its land, due to her racist remarks about immigrants.

During a Fox News town hall Wednesday, hateful host Laura Ingraham asked Trump about his top veep contenders. She mentioned six names: DeSantis, Noem, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Rep. Byron Donald and Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump said they were all contenders, though it’s hard to believe DeSantis is on any shortlist. One of Trump’s top advisors, Chris LaCivita, had some harsh words for the gay-hating gov on social media Wednesday.

“Chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for you sad little man,” he posted.

Yeah, it’s safe to assume “Meatball Ron” isn’t getting the job…

While DeSantis is now speaking more candidly about Trump, he seemingly remains intent on running to the right of the presumptive nominee.

During the campaign, DeSantis and his supporters tried to make the case that Trump wasn’t homophobic enough, which backfired spectacularly. His campaign planted a bizarre anti-LGBTQ+ ad that featured homoerotic imagery. (Not to be outdone, his wife Casey released her own homophobic spot as well.)

Now, DeSantis is trying to portray Trump as a DEI devotee. Good luck with that!

“Ron DeSantis failed miserably in his presidential campaign and does not have a voice in selecting the next vice president of the United States,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told NBC News.

DeSantis’ motivates are apparent: he badly wants to stay in the national conversation. He’s never really stopped running for president, operating a shadow campaign of sorts since returning home to the Sunshine State.

“DeSantis sparks 2028 speculation with post-campaign rhetoric,” Axios wrote in late January.

A Republican told NBC News the timing of DeSantis’ latest call is curious:

“The timing of this ostensibly thank you call to influential state-level Republicans the DeSantis campaign recruited to be delegates to the 2024 convention is odd. A month ago, sure, but now? It really seems like the governor is trying to keep the door open in the event something happens between now and Milwaukee that creates an opportunity for him to have his name put into nomination from the floor.”

That might not be a horrible strategy, given Trump’s four pending criminal cases and 91 indictments. But Nikki Haley says she’s intent on sticking around as well, despite her very long shot chances of winning.

Plus, it’s uncertain if the unlikeable DeSantis could convince many MAGA heads to make the switch. He’s alienated swaths of Republicans, from staffers to voters.

One of those alienated Republicans is Susie Wiles, who now serves as one of Trump’s top advisors. Once the leader of DeSantis’ political operation, the two split on acrimonious terms.

“DeSantis tried to bury her, the New York Times wrote last April. “Now she’s helping Trump try to bury him.”

DeSantis appeared to acknowledge his beef with Wiles on the call.

“I think he’s got people in his inner circle who were part of our orbit years ago that we fired, and I think some of that is they just have an ax to grind,” he said.

Speaking of people with biases, DeSantis saved his harshest words for members of the conservative press, who he says never gave him a chance.

He voiced similar complaints during the final weeks of his embarrassing run. In fact, he said his focus on right-wing media sunk his chances (way to be introspective, Ron).

“I think they have made the decision that their business model just doesn’t work if they offer any criticism of Trump,” DeSantis said. “I mean, he said at some point he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. Well, I think he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and the conservative media wouldn’t even report on it that it had happened.”

That may be true, but DeSantis is the wrong messenger. His criticisms would be better received if they weren’t part of a loser’s lament.