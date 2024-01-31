Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis still seems to think he’s running for president

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis just can’t seem to give up his dead presidential dreams. The Florida governor dropped out of the race last week and returned to the Sunshine State, but his mind still seems to be on Washington D.C.

That begs the question: Is “Meatball Ron” running a shadow campaign?

Political observers in his home state seem to think so.

“I would say he’s waging a shadow campaign to preserve his eligibility for a presidential run,” Gregory Koger, a University of Miami political science professor, told the Tallahassee Democrat. “I can’t say whether his focus is on 2024 or 2028. Anyone can see Trump might be vulnerable and might not make it through the process, but that’s just an outside chance.”

Oh brother! DeSantis was humiliated on the campaign trail, dropping out before the New Hampshire primary. Once viewed as a presidential front-runner, and Donald Trump‘s possible heir apparent, he squandered his momentum before even entering the race last year.

First, he didn’t launch his campaign until May, six months after his gubernatorial re-election win. Then his big announcement came during a glitchy Twitter spaces with Elon Musk, and his fortunes went even further downhill from there. And before long, he wasn’t talking right-wing policy; but rather, denying embarrassing rumors that he wears high heels and eats pudding with his fingers.

Long considered a social pariah, DeSantis’ personality flaws were apparent whenever he got in front of voters. He struggled to connect with people, and on the rare occasions he did smile, it was really, really awkward.

At an Iowa fair, for example, he chided a young girl for eating an icee.

“What is that? An icee? That’s probably a lot of sugar, huh?”



Ron DeSantis to a child in Iowa.



In the lead-up to his futile presidential run, he used his position as Florida governor to lay the groundwork for his national campaign, turning himself into a full-blown culture warrior, attacking LGBTQ+ folx at every turn.

During Florida’s last legislative session alone, he signed bills expanding the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, banned gender-affirming care for minors, criminalized transgender people using public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity and tried to curtail drag shows (most of these laws have since been halted in court).

In addition, DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban and used taxpayer dollars to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

There was also his ridiculous and ongoing feud with Disney, Florida’s top private employer and tourism attraction.

None of those stunts worked, of course, but Ron’s still trying. One year later, the anti-gay governor is once again using his bully pulpit to sound off on national issues.

Within the last few days alone, he’s posted multiple videos about the border problem, called for multiple amendments to the U.S. Constitution, and perhaps most odiously, demanded Rep. Ilhan Omar be deported.

“DeSantis sparks 2028 speculation with post-campaign rhetoric,” writes Axios.

Given Trump’s myriad of legal issues–four criminal indictments, 91 felony charges plus numerous civil lawsuits–it’s possible that DeSantis is still counting on the disgraced ex-president being unable to finish the campaign.

“In the back of the minds of all the people who were running against Trump was what happens if Trump’s bad luck with litigation negates him from the presidency?,” said Charles Zelden, a political science professor at Nova Southeastern University.

There’s only one problem with that strategy: Trump voters abhor DeSantis.

Trump degraded DeSantis for months, insinuating he’s gay and groomed students as a high school teacher.

Though DeSantis bent the knee and endorsed Trump last week, MAGA heads aren’t buying it. They say DeSantis betrayed their orange idol.

“I think he stabbed Trump in the back,” Trump voter Pamela Shinkwin told the Associated Press.

“He backstabbed President Trump. If he kept on the Trump train all along, stayed in Florida, supported him, then maybe he would become, eventually, a running mate with President Trump. And like everybody says in ’28. But no, he showed his true colors,” added Mary Sullivan, another Trump devotee.

It’s apparent DeSantis and his wife, Casey, want to be in the White House so, so, so, so badly. Especially after they got a taste of what it might be like on the campaign trail. Embarrassing financial disclosure forms reveal his campaign spent more money on private air travel than TV ads.

But in a way, that’s fitting. If DeSantis truly thinks he can still become president, his head is in the clouds. ☁️