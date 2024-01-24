Casey DeSantis just got busted for her despicable behavior & it soars to new heights

Casey DeSantis may try to brand herself as “Walmart Melania.”

But apparently, our discount diva is also a private jet queen!

✈️✈️✈️.

With Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race Sunday, the postmortems are in, and they aren’t flattering! One of the more embarrassing details is the revelation that his campaign spent more on private jets than TV advertising.

Mrs. DeSantis panders to the Walmart-buying masses, but she doesn’t want to fly with them.

Yuck!

“They spent an incredible amount of their campaign resources and super PAC resources because Casey can’t fly commercial, because she has to be on private jets,” said former Republican strategist Rick Wilson. “They burned through tens of millions of dollars, it looks like, on private jet travel.”

Last year, a now-defunct Florida economic development agency paid Ron and Casey’s whopping $1.6 million chartered jet bill for their one-week international trade mission.

DeSantis' campaign was out of money, time, & resources. They wasted tens of millions of dollars on private jet travel because Casey DeSantis won't fly commercial. It was a campaign way in over its head from the start, & they never had a chance. @TheRickWilson has more on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/gXgVoCzRJ5 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 22, 2024

"Casey won't fly commercial," so the DeSantis campaign ended up spending more on private jets than on TV advertising.



Never has anyone more palpably wanted to be First Lady. https://t.co/TMJQLmKRkY pic.twitter.com/ku4sr6Pzcx — David Roberts (@drvolts) January 24, 2024

she's horrible, I'm obsessed — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) January 24, 2024

For months, it was a mystery how DeSantis and his chaotic Super PAC burned through a reported $100 million and walked away with basically nothing to show for it, aside from 23,420 votes in the Iowa caucus. (We did the math, and that means DeSantis spent approximately $4,269.85 per vote.)

Well, now we know: Casey and Ron were intent on living their First Family fantasy, regardless of whether he prevailed in the GOP primary.

When DeSantis dropped out, he endorsed Trump, who only suggested the gay-hating Florida governor wears high heels, is homosexual and groomed students as a high school teacher.

Never Back Down, eh?

WATCH: In the week before the Iowa caucuses, the CEO of Never Back Down, the DeSantis-aligned super PAC, spent time in the office working on a jigsaw puzzle.@DashaBurns: It’s “emblematic of the mismanagement and wasted efforts [that] plagued the team and the DeSantis campaig… pic.twitter.com/Xs4zoNkiBe — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 21, 2024

When DeSantis first launched his presidential bid in a glitchy Twitter Spaces, Casey was believed to be a big asset. The former TV news anchor was expected to fill her husband’s charisma vacuum and bond with voters.

But as it turns out, she was just as alienating as him!

Casey accompanied Ron on his most awkward campaign stops (like his trip to a rural baseball field in Iowa), embarrassed herself in interviews (like the time she encouraged people to commit voter fraud), recorded that deeply homophobic ad in which she alluded to gay pedophiles coming for America’s children, and even claimed to have knocked on over 3 million doors begging people to vote for her husband.

She’s also apparently responsible for Ron’s “dumba** cowboy boots,” as one angry staffer told Vanity Fair.

Those boots, and heels, caused “Meatball Ron” nothing but humiliation.

What do you notice in this video of Ron DeSantis? pic.twitter.com/V7K8w1WDVO — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 29, 2023

But arguably Casey’s most cringe moments came when she boasted about her alleged “Walmart Melania” moniker. Best we can tell, the nickname stems from a Daily Beast column published last June.

Yet, Casey kept pushing it on everybody.

In an interview with ex-NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch (what a team), Casey called the nickname “a major victory.”

“They’ve also called me Walmart Melania, which by the way, being in the same sentence with Melania, I consider that a major victory,” she said.

And she referenced it during a Fox News appearance.

“One thing that the corporate media did get right about me: I do shop at Walmart!,” she said.

There was also the Republican Party’s “Freedom Summit” in November.

“That’s the greatest thing you could call me,” she beamed. “For me to be in the same sentence as Melania is a wonderful thing. She’s gorgeous. That’s great! I love it! Score!”

Casey Desantis says she likes being called Wal Mart Melania. pic.twitter.com/fsOsQ7iJW3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 4, 2023

Sometimes Casey took her Melania imitation literally, such as when she wore a black jacket comparable to the ex-FLOTUS’ infamous $39 army green jacket from Zara with the words “I really don’t care. Do U?” scrawled on the back.

PSA: Fake Melania is not to be confused with Walmart Melania….who is another person altogether…. pic.twitter.com/Y8hluMR5iZ — Alejandro Villegas #? (@thecorpmex) June 14, 2023

Casey may not care about LGBTQ+ people or other marginalized groups, but she seemingly does care about traveling in luxury.

Too bad she’s now trapped in Florida, landing in Tallahassee opposed to D.C.