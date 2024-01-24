Josh Hawley has found a new hill to die on & it’s even dumber than the last five

Senator Josh Hawley appears to be moving on from his agenda of safeguarding toxic masculinity in America to instead focus on leftist bloggers who are allegedly being paid by the government to write nasty things about conservatives online.

The conspiracy theory-loving, gay-hating senator just introduced a new bill to fight “liberal propaganda” that he says the Department of Homeland Security is spreading all across the internet at the direction of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Biden.

Here’s what Hawley says the barely two-page bill, titled the Ending DHS Funding for Liberal Propaganda Act, aims to do:

Stop DHS grant funding from being shipped to entities that will use the funds for viewpoint discrimination, particularly against conservatives.



Ensure that taxpayer dollars do not flow to programs that engage in partisan political advocacy or discriminate on the basis of political affiliation.



Bar DHS from distributing grants to entities that will use the funds to counter political narratives or views on issues such as COVID-19, immigration, and crime.

This all comes one week after Hawley sent a bitchy note to Mayorkas, accusing him of “weaponizing” the DHS by funding leftist content on blogs hardly anyone reads.

In his letter, Hawley cited an article published, ironically, by the far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda site The Daily Wire that accuses the agency of using a grant intended to counter terrorism to pay bloggers to publish posts criticizing Donald Trump and other insurrectionists conservatives.

“This is an outrageous use of federal funds and abuse of power,” Hawley wrote. “All these funds should be clawed back by the federal government immediately, and anyone involved in making this grant should be fired.”

OK, Karen.

This week, the quick-footed senator upped the ante by drafting the Ending DHS Funding for Liberal Propaganda Act, which he says “bars Secretary Mayorkas from funneling taxpayer dollars to programs dedicated to targeting [The Biden Administration’s] political opponents.”

The whole thing reeks of a fragile, thin-skinned, middle-aged man who can’t handle when anyone disagrees with him.

Hawley is no doubt feeling a tad sensitive right now, especially around the media and things that are being written about him online.

Earlier this month, a leading paper from his home state of Missouri ran a scathing opinion piece about him on the anniversary of January 6.

The editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published an op-ed looking back on the attack and highlighting Hawley’s disgraceful role.

“Trump’s gaseous lies might have merely dissipated into the atmosphere had it not been for Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who was the first senator to object to ballot results,” the piece reads.

“That damnable, self-serving stunt is what made it necessary for Congress that day to debate the undebatable legitimacy of Joe Biden‘s victory — thus providing a time-and-place target for the MAGA madness of Jan. 6.”

Hawley is up for reelection in November and will likely face off against 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who is leading in the Democratic primary field.

A November poll showed him barely winning against Kunce 46 to 42, which was within the 4.9% margin of error. Kunce has also been raking in significantly more fundraising dollars than Hawley, and, we should note, has much nicer thighs.

You can read Hawley’s full, two-page “liberal propaganda” bill here. Or don’t since Democrats control the Senate and there’s no way they’re gonna take it up.

Better luck next time, Josh.