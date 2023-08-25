Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis strikes out with awkward attempt to upstage Trump’s arrest by playing baseball

If a political event happens at a baseball field in Iowa and nobody notices, does it even matter?

That’s the question facing Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis today, as the flailing candidate held a photo op at the iconic “Field of Dreams” movie set Thursday, with few supporters and media members in attendance.

It’s apparent the gay-hating Florida governor wanted to counter-program Donald Trump, who spent his Thursday night getting arrested and lying about his weight at the Fulton County jail. But DeSantis’ efforts failed.

When asked about Trump, he demurred.

“Well, I’m glad I’m at the ‘Field of Dreams.’ I’m happy to be here,” he said.

That was a fastball right down the middle, and DeSantis whiffed. During this presidential campaign, he continues to bat .000.

Asked Gov. DeSantis about the split screen of him being at the Field of Dreams in Iowa, and former President Trump getting arrested in Georgia.



DESANTIS: "Well I’m glad I’m at the Field of Dreams. I’m happy to be here." pic.twitter.com/FHmzFMQtno — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) August 25, 2023

Footage of DeSantis campaign pic.twitter.com/sY2VqYMrBQ — Riley (@pathforward327) August 25, 2023

DeSantis new campaign slogan

“It seemed like a great idea at the time” — Geoff King (@GeoffKi06929136) August 25, 2023

During his visit yesterday to the Field of Dreams baseball field in Iowa, Ron DeSantis declined to comment on reports that a voice in the corn told him to get out of the race & stop wasting America's time. ? pic.twitter.com/OKrBCb20xt — Doug Elston Ibendahl (@DougIbendahl) August 25, 2023

There’s no one next to desantes to affirm what he should or shouldn’t say — Working Class American (@omnishit2) August 25, 2023

Premiering in 1989, “Field of Dreams” is a sports fantasy drama that stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a magical baseball field that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends. With that in mind, it was actually an appropriate spot for DeSantis to hold a campaign event.

That’s because his presidential aspirations are about as real as those baseball ghosts.

Few media outlets covered the stunt, and Iowa’s main paper, The Des Moines Register, just ran a few photos.

But that’s the kind of coverage middling presidential candidates can expect. DeSantis has been sliding in polls for months, with one of the latest offerings showing his support among GOP voters now standing at 12%.

The gay-hating governor didn’t help himself at Wednesday’s debate, either. DeSantis was stilted, awkward and invisible.

His most memorable exchange came with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who reminded “Meatball Ron” of his diminished standing when he griped about questions concerning Donald Trump.

“Let me just say, Governor DeSantis: We spent an hour talking about policy,” said Baier. “Former President Trump is beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls, so he is a factor in the GOP primary.”

Ouch!

damn, Bret, that was cold pic.twitter.com/i1UmXvWiSn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

i’m surprised he didn’t burst into tears at this like… i’m sorry 30-40 points lmao https://t.co/yoNnJoYCOR — el (wga strike era) (@YouMightNotSee) August 24, 2023

He said “buddy you’re getting pounded right now maybe simmer down a bit” https://t.co/R4OqGiDc4O — MaceAhSolidarity (@MaceAhWindu) August 24, 2023

How do you get bodied by the moderator https://t.co/wUi5sIGNfq — SHAWN: Champion of Whatever (@ShawnChapek1) August 24, 2023

Cold as ice and with a smile https://t.co/KR0RUIm4V8 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 24, 2023

When DeSantis tried to show some warmth at the end of his closing remarks, he unsurprisingly malfunctioned.

The delay of him trying to smile is insane???



pic.twitter.com/FLscPB9msI — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 24, 2023

His mom was in the crowd reminding him to smile! — Marcus Zachary (@MZErenberger) August 24, 2023

This is all but confirmation he’s an alien in a human suit. — Rylee Pedotti (@rpedotti) August 24, 2023

While DeSantis strikes out nationally, he continues to betray his constituents at home. Most recently, his lackeys voted to eliminate Disney employees’ access to free park passes, bringing several firefighters to tears. Disney-employed firefighters provide essential services such as mosquito control, drainage, wastewater treatment, planning and firefighting to Disney World.

“The removal of this benefit takes away, for some, their entire reason for working here,” said one firefighter.

“My family had many memories at the park, spending time together, memories that can never be taken away,” added another.

For LGBTQ+ Floridians, DeSantis continues to take away more than memories: the crummy candidate keeps coming after their rights. This week, Florida’s Board of Education approved a new rule that requires people at state colleges to use restrooms and changing facilities that align with their sex assigned at birth.

It’s apparent that DeSantis thought if he built an administrative state that terrorizes LGBTQ+ people, then the support from national Republicans would come.

He swung and missed on that theory, too. The proof can be seen on an empty “Field of Dreams” set.