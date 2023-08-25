Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis strikes out with awkward attempt to upstage Trump’s arrest by playing baseball

If a political event happens at a baseball field in Iowa and nobody notices, does it even matter?
That’s the question facing Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis today, as the flailing candidate held a photo op at the iconic “Field of Dreams” movie set Thursday, with few supporters and media members in attendance.
It’s apparent the gay-hating Florida governor wanted to counter-program Donald Trump, who spent his Thursday night getting arrested and lying about his weight at the Fulton County jail. But DeSantis’ efforts failed.
When asked about Trump, he demurred.
“Well, I’m glad I’m at the ‘Field of Dreams.’ I’m happy to be here,” he said.
That was a fastball right down the middle, and DeSantis whiffed. During this presidential campaign, he continues to bat .000.
Premiering in 1989, “Field of Dreams” is a sports fantasy drama that stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a magical baseball field that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends. With that in mind, it was actually an appropriate spot for DeSantis to hold a campaign event.
That’s because his presidential aspirations are about as real as those baseball ghosts.
Few media outlets covered the stunt, and Iowa’s main paper, The Des Moines Register, just ran a few photos.
But that’s the kind of coverage middling presidential candidates can expect. DeSantis has been sliding in polls for months, with one of the latest offerings showing his support among GOP voters now standing at 12%.
The gay-hating governor didn’t help himself at Wednesday’s debate, either. DeSantis was stilted, awkward and invisible.
His most memorable exchange came with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who reminded “Meatball Ron” of his diminished standing when he griped about questions concerning Donald Trump.
“Let me just say, Governor DeSantis: We spent an hour talking about policy,” said Baier. “Former President Trump is beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls, so he is a factor in the GOP primary.”
Ouch!
When DeSantis tried to show some warmth at the end of his closing remarks, he unsurprisingly malfunctioned.
While DeSantis strikes out nationally, he continues to betray his constituents at home. Most recently, his lackeys voted to eliminate Disney employees’ access to free park passes, bringing several firefighters to tears. Disney-employed firefighters provide essential services such as mosquito control, drainage, wastewater treatment, planning and firefighting to Disney World.
“The removal of this benefit takes away, for some, their entire reason for working here,” said one firefighter.
“My family had many memories at the park, spending time together, memories that can never be taken away,” added another.
For LGBTQ+ Floridians, DeSantis continues to take away more than memories: the crummy candidate keeps coming after their rights. This week, Florida’s Board of Education approved a new rule that requires people at state colleges to use restrooms and changing facilities that align with their sex assigned at birth.
It’s apparent that DeSantis thought if he built an administrative state that terrorizes LGBTQ+ people, then the support from national Republicans would come.
He swung and missed on that theory, too. The proof can be seen on an empty “Field of Dreams” set.
abfab
Douche
dbmcvey
He’s trying so hard to act like a person.
abfab
He mostly hangs his head in shame. Like the POS did yesterday. Imagine the nightmares he has last night, if he even got to sleep….rot bitches.
Fahd
On Wednesday, an analyst for the PBS Newshour said that DeSaster had the best local organization, i.e. “ground game” in Iowa of any of the challengers to Eric’s father. This story seems to contradict that or at least point to overall poor Republican primary campaigns.
DeSaster may be winning some battles, but in any war with Disney, the mouse wins. It has always been such and will continue to be so.
Finally @Alex Reimer, please don’t overdo — so many postings to Queerty in so little time — I really don’t want the quality to suffer.
Observant
The writing to suffer? Now THAT was funny.
I check this site for its queer slant to the arts and media and to see where the left and right factions of our so-called community spar (always assuming that truth and sanity lie somewhere in the middle).
But the quality of writing? I had to let that go a long time ago. It’s somewhere between gay Tiger Beat and a poorly edited high school yearbook.
abfab
DeSaster! Everyone is getting so creative morphing.
colaboy29
Just a correction on your story: it wasn’t Disney Cast Members (employees as you put it) that lost their main gate passes; it was the services the support Disney like the fire department. What’s really funny is it was the fire departments who were happy DeSantis disbanded the Reedy Creek management district because they had been fighting with them for better pay. They might get their pay but now will have to pay full price to get into the Parks.