overmatched

Just when we didn’t think Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis could get any more awkward, last night’s debate happened

Ron DeSantis

They can put all the makeup they want on Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, but his awkward performance during last night’s GOP primary debate showed he’s just not presidential material.

Looking for a breakout moment, the flailing Florida governor failed to garner much attention, or say anything memorable.

His most noteworthy exchange came with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who reminded DeSantis of his diminished standing when he griped about questions concerning Donald Trump.

“Let me just say, Governor DeSantis: We spent an hour talking about policy,” said Baier. “Former President Trump is beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls, so he is a factor in the GOP primary.”

Daammmnnnn, Gina! The truth hurts!

When DeSantis wasn’t being shut down, he was yelling in stilted fashion about how he would leave cartel members “stone cold dead” at the border and threatening to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, who retired from his post nine months ago.

While DeSantis is still polling second to Trump, the gay-hating gov’s is falling fast. Very fast. A new poll shows his support among GOP voters dropped from 23% in July to 12% in August; and for the first time, there are more undecided voters (14%) than DeSantis supporters.

With that in mind, the candidates on stage didn’t treat DeSantis as a legitimate threat. Instead, they mostly directed their ire towards entrepreneur and 9/11 conspiracy theorist Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s overtaken “Meatball Ron” as the right-wing media’s flavor of the month.

When DeSantis entered the race, he presumably thought he would be revered for his far-right policies as Florida governor, such as barring discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity among all grade levels and banning gender affirming care for minors. But that hasn’t been the case.

His weirdness just makes it too hard to focus on anything besides his utter lack of social skills. Even his laugh is off-putting.

Unsurprisingly, his smile is off-putting as well. Prior to the debate, Trump surrogates marched outside the Fiserv Forum with signs pleading DeSantis to “be likable” and “show emotion.”

He tried to do that a couple of times…and it just didn’t work.

In addition to being likable, presidential candidates must exude toughness and leadership. When it came to the former Wednesday, DeSantis kept talking about being deployed in Iraq alongside other Navy SEALs.

But the truth is, the crummy candidate wasn’t actually on the front lines. He was an attorney, joining the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in 2004. Three years later, he was assigned to the SEALs in Iraq as a legal advisor.

While that’s still admirable service, it’s not quite the same as being, you know, a Navy SEAL!

Anybody with a modicum of knowledge about DeSantis’ background could see right through his intentional exaggeration.

One question that required all of the candidates on stage to show some leadership was when they were asked whether they would still support Trump if he were convicted of crimes. Most of the candidates instantly raised their hands (shocking), while Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson showed some courage and kept theirs down.

DeSantis, however, tried to play it both ways. He spent a few seconds looking around at his competitors, and then raised his hand.

Now that’s the kind of chutzpah we need in the White House!

DeSantis can order all of the campaign shakeups he wants, but the truth is, he’s tepid, unlikable, and weird. (Not to mention homophobic!). His blemishes have been on display throughout his disastrous campaign, and they shined through Wednesday night.

Someone must triage this injured candidate, and drag him off the stage.