Just when we didn’t think Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis could get any more awkward, last night’s debate happened

They can put all the makeup they want on Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, but his awkward performance during last night’s GOP primary debate showed he’s just not presidential material.
Looking for a breakout moment, the flailing Florida governor failed to garner much attention, or say anything memorable.
His most noteworthy exchange came with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who reminded DeSantis of his diminished standing when he griped about questions concerning Donald Trump.
“Let me just say, Governor DeSantis: We spent an hour talking about policy,” said Baier. “Former President Trump is beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls, so he is a factor in the GOP primary.”
Daammmnnnn, Gina! The truth hurts!
damn, Bret, that was cold pic.twitter.com/i1UmXvWiSn— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
When DeSantis wasn’t being shut down, he was yelling in stilted fashion about how he would leave cartel members “stone cold dead” at the border and threatening to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, who retired from his post nine months ago.
While DeSantis is still polling second to Trump, the gay-hating gov’s is falling fast. Very fast. A new poll shows his support among GOP voters dropped from 23% in July to 12% in August; and for the first time, there are more undecided voters (14%) than DeSantis supporters.
With that in mind, the candidates on stage didn’t treat DeSantis as a legitimate threat. Instead, they mostly directed their ire towards entrepreneur and 9/11 conspiracy theorist Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s overtaken “Meatball Ron” as the right-wing media’s flavor of the month.
That’s because Vivek is in 2nd and they all know it.— Javi (@javisaidathing) August 24, 2023
When DeSantis entered the race, he presumably thought he would be revered for his far-right policies as Florida governor, such as barring discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity among all grade levels and banning gender affirming care for minors. But that hasn’t been the case.
His weirdness just makes it too hard to focus on anything besides his utter lack of social skills. Even his laugh is off-putting.
Unsurprisingly, his smile is off-putting as well. Prior to the debate, Trump surrogates marched outside the Fiserv Forum with signs pleading DeSantis to “be likable” and “show emotion.”
He tried to do that a couple of times…and it just didn’t work.
His mom was in the crowd reminding him to smile!— Marcus Zachary (@MZErenberger) August 24, 2023
Robot. One that was not programmed correctly— Kylo Ken (@starwarsstanboy) August 24, 2023
This is all but confirmation he’s an alien in a human suit.— Rylee Pedotti (@rpedotti) August 24, 2023
In addition to being likable, presidential candidates must exude toughness and leadership. When it came to the former Wednesday, DeSantis kept talking about being deployed in Iraq alongside other Navy SEALs.
But the truth is, the crummy candidate wasn’t actually on the front lines. He was an attorney, joining the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in 2004. Three years later, he was assigned to the SEALs in Iraq as a legal advisor.
While that’s still admirable service, it’s not quite the same as being, you know, a Navy SEAL!
Anybody with a modicum of knowledge about DeSantis’ background could see right through his intentional exaggeration.
The underwear I’m wearing right now has more sea time than he does.— It’s “soccer” not “football.” Look it up. (@brian_ak47) August 24, 2023
that’s a hell of a way to describe being a Guantanamo Bay lawyer who personally watched violent rectal feedings of his subjects in person. there was an interview with a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who said DeSantis was the most bloodless of them all.— idio (@idiosyncronaut) August 24, 2023
DeSantis was with the Navy Seals like Giuliani was with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/XZPBzQdlh2— Timothy C. (@Granitepolitics) August 24, 2023
One question that required all of the candidates on stage to show some leadership was when they were asked whether they would still support Trump if he were convicted of crimes. Most of the candidates instantly raised their hands (shocking), while Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson showed some courage and kept theirs down.
DeSantis, however, tried to play it both ways. He spent a few seconds looking around at his competitors, and then raised his hand.
Now that’s the kind of chutzpah we need in the White House!
He also waited to hear the audience reaction— Theo (@Thunda_munk) August 24, 2023
He’s not a leader— Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) August 24, 2023
DeSantis can order all of the campaign shakeups he wants, but the truth is, he’s tepid, unlikable, and weird. (Not to mention homophobic!). His blemishes have been on display throughout his disastrous campaign, and they shined through Wednesday night.
Someone must triage this injured candidate, and drag him off the stage.
One Comment
Fahd
Television coaches worked with Margaret Thatcher until she became somewhat palatable, at least to her ideological supporters. Probably won’t work for DeSaster. He proves kneejerk pandering to deep-seated prejudices has its limits. He can’t win people over, even to messages of hate that they might like hearing.
Has he deteriorated, perhaps fallen into depression, or did he really win the Florida governorship with such lousy people skills?