Just when we didn’t think Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis could get any more awkward, last night’s debate happened

They can put all the makeup they want on Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, but his awkward performance during last night’s GOP primary debate showed he’s just not presidential material.

Looking for a breakout moment, the flailing Florida governor failed to garner much attention, or say anything memorable.

His most noteworthy exchange came with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who reminded DeSantis of his diminished standing when he griped about questions concerning Donald Trump.

“Let me just say, Governor DeSantis: We spent an hour talking about policy,” said Baier. “Former President Trump is beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls, so he is a factor in the GOP primary.”

Daammmnnnn, Gina! The truth hurts!

damn, Bret, that was cold pic.twitter.com/i1UmXvWiSn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

Ron DeSantis had NOTHING to say in response to this.



How could he ever beat Trump?#GOPDebate https://t.co/kT6OLvlisL — Grant Stern ? (@grantstern) August 24, 2023

i’m surprised he didn’t burst into tears at this like… i’m sorry 30-40 points lmao https://t.co/yoNnJoYCOR — el (wga strike era) (@YouMightNotSee) August 24, 2023

He said “buddy you’re getting pounded right now maybe simmer down a bit” https://t.co/R4OqGiDc4O — MaceAhSolidarity (@MaceAhWindu) August 24, 2023

How do you get bodied by the moderator https://t.co/wUi5sIGNfq — SHAWN: Champion of Whatever (@ShawnChapek1) August 24, 2023

Cold as ice and with a smile https://t.co/KR0RUIm4V8 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 24, 2023

When DeSantis wasn’t being shut down, he was yelling in stilted fashion about how he would leave cartel members “stone cold dead” at the border and threatening to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, who retired from his post nine months ago.

Is DeSantis going to shout his answer to every question — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 24, 2023

DeSantis sounds like he has helium balloons for lungs — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 24, 2023

Thoughts and prayers with the Florida press corps. I could not listen to this man‘s voice day in and day out. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 24, 2023

While DeSantis is still polling second to Trump, the gay-hating gov’s is falling fast. Very fast. A new poll shows his support among GOP voters dropped from 23% in July to 12% in August; and for the first time, there are more undecided voters (14%) than DeSantis supporters.

With that in mind, the candidates on stage didn’t treat DeSantis as a legitimate threat. Instead, they mostly directed their ire towards entrepreneur and 9/11 conspiracy theorist Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s overtaken “Meatball Ron” as the right-wing media’s flavor of the month.

.@chrislhayes: "It was pretty striking that no one attacked DeSantis tonight. People all had their precanned Vivek Ramaswamy line." pic.twitter.com/lW9awOhX24 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 24, 2023

That’s because Vivek is in 2nd and they all know it. — Javi (@javisaidathing) August 24, 2023

When DeSantis entered the race, he presumably thought he would be revered for his far-right policies as Florida governor, such as barring discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity among all grade levels and banning gender affirming care for minors. But that hasn’t been the case.

His weirdness just makes it too hard to focus on anything besides his utter lack of social skills. Even his laugh is off-putting.

this makes me so uncomfortablepic.twitter.com/qrhv7f2ZiK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 16, 2023

Ron DeSantis smiling and laughing feels like bad AI, something is just off with his code. https://t.co/lCPMpQFxDK — Kendull Jenner (@feralfae888) August 21, 2023

Unsurprisingly, his smile is off-putting as well. Prior to the debate, Trump surrogates marched outside the Fiserv Forum with signs pleading DeSantis to “be likable” and “show emotion.”

He tried to do that a couple of times…and it just didn’t work.

The delay of him trying to smile is insane???



pic.twitter.com/FLscPB9msI — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 24, 2023

His mom was in the crowd reminding him to smile! — Marcus Zachary (@MZErenberger) August 24, 2023

Robot. One that was not programmed correctly — Kylo Ken (@starwarsstanboy) August 24, 2023

This is all but confirmation he’s an alien in a human suit. — Rylee Pedotti (@rpedotti) August 24, 2023

In addition to being likable, presidential candidates must exude toughness and leadership. When it came to the former Wednesday, DeSantis kept talking about being deployed in Iraq alongside other Navy SEALs.

But the truth is, the crummy candidate wasn’t actually on the front lines. He was an attorney, joining the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in 2004. Three years later, he was assigned to the SEALs in Iraq as a legal advisor.

While that’s still admirable service, it’s not quite the same as being, you know, a Navy SEAL!

Anybody with a modicum of knowledge about DeSantis’ background could see right through his intentional exaggeration.

Ron Desantis was a JAG. Nothing against JAGS, but quit trying to make people believe you were a navy seal. Jags go through two weeks of training vs other people. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) August 24, 2023

"I was deployed with the navy seals" is the funniest way ron desantis could have described being a government lawyer — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) August 24, 2023

The underwear I’m wearing right now has more sea time than he does. — It’s “soccer” not “football.” Look it up. (@brian_ak47) August 24, 2023

that’s a hell of a way to describe being a Guantanamo Bay lawyer who personally watched violent rectal feedings of his subjects in person. there was an interview with a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who said DeSantis was the most bloodless of them all. — idio (@idiosyncronaut) August 24, 2023

DeSantis was with the Navy Seals like Giuliani was with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/XZPBzQdlh2 — Timothy C. (@Granitepolitics) August 24, 2023

One question that required all of the candidates on stage to show some leadership was when they were asked whether they would still support Trump if he were convicted of crimes. Most of the candidates instantly raised their hands (shocking), while Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson showed some courage and kept theirs down.

DeSantis, however, tried to play it both ways. He spent a few seconds looking around at his competitors, and then raised his hand.

Now that’s the kind of chutzpah we need in the White House!

"If Trump is convicted would you still support him?"



*DeSantis looks to see if other people raised hands* pic.twitter.com/u7Pr9nbNtg — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 24, 2023

This might be the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/VLQIcSEWwS — Rep. Casey Weinstein ?? (@RepWeinstein) August 24, 2023

Easily one of the most spineless cowardly acts I’ve ever seen on a debate stage lol. I screamed at the tv when this happened. https://t.co/w1F0oHfH2p — WisRight Ls (@WisRight_Ls) August 24, 2023

He also waited to hear the audience reaction — Theo (@Thunda_munk) August 24, 2023

He’s not a leader — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) August 24, 2023

DeSantis can order all of the campaign shakeups he wants, but the truth is, he’s tepid, unlikable, and weird. (Not to mention homophobic!). His blemishes have been on display throughout his disastrous campaign, and they shined through Wednesday night.

Someone must triage this injured candidate, and drag him off the stage.