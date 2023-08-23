Ron or AI?

The internet has a lot to say about Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’s maniacal laugh

By
Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis laughing in the background of a photo as he appoints Michelle Alvarez Barakat and Tanya Brinkley as judges to Miami’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court.

The internet is finally laughing with Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis. Or, rather, at his maniacal laugh.

The gay-hating Florida governor is currently campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination against a one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president Donald Trump, and he’s been working in overdrive to show his voters how… funny they are? Or how funny he is? We’re not entirely sure. But it’s not working.

Meme culture gained a new angel when a video clip of DeSantis talking to a constituent and breaking out into a fit of hysterics. Since then, social media has been flooded with other videos and pictures of him impersonating laughter.

Apparently, you can’t hide insanity. Somehow we don’t think this is how DeSantis envisioned himself having the last laugh.

Ron DeSantis can’t seem to fix his face, no matter how much his party pleads.

The Florida governor laughs like he’s 13-years-old and Harry Styles just winked at him at a concert.

The Republican pony might like to think of himself as “Trump’s Terminator” but he’s obviously constructed by the future brightest minds of their party.

Disney-hating DeSantis laughs like a Dominatrix Mickey is controlling his vibrator panties.

Casey Desantis’ husband must have the same press coach who taught Melania Trump how to show concern for her husband.

Ron DeSantis smiles like a fluffer reading their job description for the first time.

Sorry, “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, babies can sense evil spirits.

Ron loves “Batman” but he doesn’t know he’s actually Emperor Penguin.

A set of creepy orange tiny hands walked, so that DeSantis could run.

He shows his acting range by pretending to be at Trump’s latest indictment.

Related

Ron DeSantis savaged by new political advert… from other Republicans

It comes on the same day DeSantis replaced his campaign manager.

Enough of Ron DeSantis laughing… for now

Ron DeSantis has been making waves in the political world since he was elected Governor of Florida in 2018.

Whether it’s Ron DeSantis’ homophobic fixation on LGBTQ+ people or his general embrace of controversial stances, DeSantis is (unfortunately) sure to stay in the spotlight. But with such a high profile (and relentless stupidity) comes some embarrassing moments – like his awkward laughing.

Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter for a daily dose of LGBTQ+ news!