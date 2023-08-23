The internet has a lot to say about Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’s maniacal laugh

The internet is finally laughing with Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis. Or, rather, at his maniacal laugh.

The gay-hating Florida governor is currently campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination against a one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president Donald Trump, and he’s been working in overdrive to show his voters how… funny they are? Or how funny he is? We’re not entirely sure. But it’s not working.

Meme culture gained a new angel when a video clip of DeSantis talking to a constituent and breaking out into a fit of hysterics. Since then, social media has been flooded with other videos and pictures of him impersonating laughter.

Apparently, you can’t hide insanity. Somehow we don’t think this is how DeSantis envisioned himself having the last laugh.

Ron DeSantis can’t seem to fix his face, no matter how much his party pleads.

The Florida governor laughs like he’s 13-years-old and Harry Styles just winked at him at a concert.

this makes me so uncomfortablepic.twitter.com/qrhv7f2ZiK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 16, 2023

The Republican pony might like to think of himself as “Trump’s Terminator” but he’s obviously constructed by the future brightest minds of their party.

How to Ron DeSantis:

1. Wipe face with hand

2. Laugh obnoxiously

3. Reset to neutralpic.twitter.com/qO4qgx7XPQ — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) August 8, 2023

Disney-hating DeSantis laughs like a Dominatrix Mickey is controlling his vibrator panties.

Hey Ron, try to laugh a normal human.



Ron DeSantis: pic.twitter.com/REWxGAlJwc — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) July 29, 2023

Casey Desantis’ husband must have the same press coach who taught Melania Trump how to show concern for her husband.

Ron DeSantis smiles like a fluffer reading their job description for the first time.

Ron DeSantis smiling and laughing feels like bad AI, something is just off with his code. https://t.co/lCPMpQFxDK — Kendull Jenner (@feralfae888) August 21, 2023

Sorry, “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, babies can sense evil spirits.

This is DeSatan trying to be warm. He’s got a reputation of a petty bully who is contemptuous of others. So he’s got this weird braying laugh to demonstrate what a regular Joe he is, but it comes off false and profoundly creepy.#RonDeSantis #RonDeSaster 😂 pic.twitter.com/MvG92IxtLi — Ms.Williams 🧢🌹 (@MsWilliamsBlue) June 13, 2023

Ron loves “Batman” but he doesn’t know he’s actually Emperor Penguin.

Believe me, this guy has nothing to laugh about. He’s losing, he’s being sued, he’s Ron Desantis, he has a boot fetish. Maybe that’s why his laugh looks so fake.🤣 pic.twitter.com/7qvtWCUSqm — Dan Phillips.🌊🌊🌊✌#votingbluealways (@Danphillipsresi) August 18, 2023

A set of creepy orange tiny hands walked, so that DeSantis could run.

Whoever taught Ron DeSantis how to laugh must have taught Donald Trump how to drink. pic.twitter.com/dZ5YlyuwQt — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) August 14, 2023

He shows his acting range by pretending to be at Trump’s latest indictment.

Enough of Ron DeSantis laughing… for now

Ron DeSantis has been making waves in the political world since he was elected Governor of Florida in 2018.

Whether it’s Ron DeSantis’ homophobic fixation on LGBTQ+ people or his general embrace of controversial stances, DeSantis is (unfortunately) sure to stay in the spotlight. But with such a high profile (and relentless stupidity) comes some embarrassing moments – like his awkward laughing.

