Ron DeSantis savaged by new political advert… from other Republicans

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee set up by moderate Republicans, has unleashed a new video. This one drags Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his faltering campaign to win the Republican Presidential nominee.

Watch below.

Charming! Friendly! Confident! You can't go wrong with the DeSantis Method!™ pic.twitter.com/8epjdZkAg0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 8, 2023

The video paints a portrait of DeSantis as charmless, lacking in social skills, and generally a weak candidate. In other words, it captures him fairly perfectly.

The attack on DeSantis doesn’t mean the Lincoln Project is backing his main rival, Donald Trump. Moderate Republicans, horrified by the Trump Presidency, launched the PAC in 2019. In 2020, it went so far as endorsing Joe Biden for President.

Besides Trump, the Lincoln Project has also campaigned against other far-right GOP figures and those it perceives as enabling Trump. Its aim is to keep Trump out of power. And, it would appear, Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis can hardly complain about a disparaging video, given his campaign has relied upon them. At the end of June, to mark the end of Pride Month, his campaign released an advert celebrating his stance against LGBTQ+ rights. It attempted to paint DeSantis as a macho, alpha male. It was slammed as homophobic by right-wing gay groups like Log Cabin Republicans and was quietly deleted from social media within days.

DeSantis replaces his campaign manager

DeSantis’s campaign woes have been mounting in recent weeks. It’s known he’s axed dozens of campaign staff. Some pundits said he over-confidently over-hired too many at the start of his campaign and quickly hit cash flow problems.

Although securing some large donations on announcing his campaign, there are signs those donations have eased up more recently

Yesterday, it emerged DeSantis has replaced campaign manager Generra Peck. The change of staff comes as DeSantis continues to significantly trail Trump in opinion polls.

DeSantis will replace Peck with James Uthmeier, the chief of staff for his gubernatorial office. CNN describes Uthmeier as, “a trusted adviser known in Florida as a ruthless enforcer of DeSantis’ agenda and devoted protector of the Republican’s political brand.”

A DeSantis spokesperson confirmed the moves in a statement and said Peck would be retained as “chief strategist”, working alongside Uthmeier.

“James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis’ top advisors for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden.”