Kari Lake & Kristi Noem are dragging themselves through the gutter in the race to be Trump’s running mate

It appears the fight between our two favorite MAGA queens to be Donald Trump‘s VP is back on!

Kari Lake and Kristi Noem were both floated as possible VP choices in a chilling Axios article about how Trump would weaponize the federal government in a second term. This time, Trump wants to fill his cabinet with loyalists who will carry out his orders of retribution from day one.

Some of the names are so offensive, Lake and Noem don’t even qualify as the most terrifying possibilities. What do you think about Marjorie Taylor Greene for Veep, Stephen Miller for Attorney General and Steve Bannon for White House Chief of Staff?

It might be time to start reading up about other countries’ asylum systems…

I'm just going to say that if Stephen Miller- the unhinged doofus all my friends loathed whilst at Duke and whose Chronicle were the subject of my laughter and scorn- becomes United States Attorney General, I probably have to request asylum at a school in the UK or Canada. Yikes. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 7, 2023

For months, Noem and Lake have been jockeying for position atop Trump’s VP list. The claws were officially out over the fall: Lake appeared to leak a story about the South Dakota governor’s alleged years-long affair with Corey Lewandowski.

As Kari Lake looks down at her notebook and crosses out the name: Kristi Noem



She smiles and turns the page… — ctfw529 (@ctfw529) September 15, 2023

Noem, a self-proclaimed family values governor, continues to jet off with Lewandowski… while denying their reported affair.

Most recently, Noem and Lewandowski flew off to Paris, where they both spoke at a conference with right-wing nuts. Other speakers included: cow-suing Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, pro-conversion therapy Brexit bonehead Nigel Farage, Romanian talk show host/politician and accused sexual predator Dorin Lacob.

What a Mount Rushmore of homophobes!

Not to be outdone, Lake continues to bring her crazy all around Arizona. The gubernatorial loser is running an increasingly futile campaign for senate, and struggling to attract supporters.

As it turns out, people remember when you malign them on the campaign trail. Who knew?!

Republican officials in Arizona aren’t taking well to her overtures. One official told the Arizona Republic Lake’s “charm offensive has turned out to be offensive with no charm.”

OUCH!

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon, whom Lake accused of being “OK with special needs kids being raped” after he opposed her plan to install cameras in school bathrooms, told The Washington Post he would never help her.

“She employs the politics of personal destruction, and she’ll say anything — the most vile things in the world — to get ahead. And I’m sorry, I just can’t forget that,” he said.

When Lake asked for the support of Karrin Taylor Robson, one of her gubernatorial opponents whom she called an “open-borders, Ducey-clone RINO,” she said she was focused on helping Republicans in the legislature.

Former Arizona Senator Jon Kyle, who served alongside John McCain, one of Lake’s favorite punching bags, has shunned her altogether.

Lake, for her part, says she’s never considered herself divisive.

I have never thought of myself as divisive.



But it's not enough for ME to believe that. I need to prove it.



That's why I'm reaching out to sit down & talk with the people who may be skeptical of me or even hate me.



If we can't unite around our shared values, we will lose… pic.twitter.com/mT2Fg3t4n6 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 5, 2023

The likely Democratic nominee for senate, Rep. Ruben Gallego, would beg to differ. Lake launched her campaign after verbally accosting him outside of an airport men’s room.

Astonishingly, he kept his cool.

Mic’d up Kari Lake just so happens to coincidentally run into Ruben Gallego outside a mens room at the airport with someone filming. pic.twitter.com/ifruvaCgXC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 6, 2023

Arizona voters are taking to Lake’s charm about as well as alienated Republican officials. Early polling shows she trails Gallego in both a three-person race and head-to-head matchup.

Arizona Senate Polling:



Gallego (D): 41%

Lake (R): 36%

Sinema (I): 15%



Gallego (D): 40%

Lamb (R): 31%

Sinema (I): 16%



Gallego (D): 41%

Masters (R): 31%

Sinema (I): 17%



Gallego (D): 48%

Lake (R): 43%



PPP / October 7, 2023 / Telephone



(Gallego Internal) — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) October 10, 2023

Noem is allegedly carrying on an affair with a MAGA acolyte, and Lake is turning off everybody in her home state.

It seems like these two gals are perfect picks to be Trump’s VP after all.