Kari Lake to announce Senate run days after embarrassing herself outside an airport men’s room

Kari Lake went viral over the weekend for verbally accosting Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego in an airport, barking at him about open borders and fentanyl outside the men’s room.

So naturally, she’s announcing her Senate run later today!

Guess that means she’s done angling to be Donald Trump‘s veep and dropping dimes on Kristi Noem.

Our anti-drag queen is moving on to another drama.

And looking foolish as always!

In the video, Gallego, who’s running for Senate on the Democratic side, reacts calmly to Lake’s obviously premeditated verbal assault (she’s wearing a mic and has a camera crew).

The gubernatorial loser doesn’t even say “hello” before diving in.

“It’s going to be a knockdown drag out [fight], and unfortunately our border is wide open,” she says when she spots Gallego in front of a men’s room. “You and Krysten [Sinema] have had a lot of time to do something about it, and even the Democrats are upset about it.”

At first, Gallego tries to engage.

“There’s a lot we could still do. We’ve been doing some good work. I think there’s some common ground we could find on that,” he says. “Look, I think we need to figure out how to get people here legally, so they can go through the legal matter.”

Those rational words made Lake become unhinged.

“We’ve got plenty of people here! We have plenty of people here right now,” she interrupts. “We have millions of people here right now.”

When Gallego attempts to interject, she keeps spewing hot air, upping her verbal assault when an onlooker approaches.

“Fentanyl has killed more young people, and you have an opportunity to vote. This is Ruben Gallego,” she says to the bystander. “Our border is wide open, he’s trying to run for Senate. Our border is wide open, fentanyl is killing young people…”

It was like Fox News bingo!

Watch.

Mic’d up Kari Lake just so happens to coincidentally run into Ruben Gallego outside a mens room at the airport with someone filming. pic.twitter.com/ifruvaCgXC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 6, 2023

I love Ruben’s demeanor here. Totally confident. — Jim Jewell (@jamesje85833064) October 6, 2023

This is an amazing exchange. https://t.co/PC5jJ7J64u — Monte GenX (@theenemygop) October 6, 2023

Well she does like to loiter outside men’s rooms. https://t.co/IAfkL53qXe — Quack man (@dwdisney55) October 7, 2023

Not sure you should trust someone standing barefoot outside of a men’s restroom at an airport https://t.co/MrjmThamag — Slappy (@sdawgfather) October 7, 2023

Gallego is a former U.S. Marine who was first elected to Congress in 2014. He’s the front-runner in the Senate Democratic primary, given that Sinema is now an independent.

She hasn’t declared whether she intends to seek reelection.

Lake, a news anchor turned fire-breathing conspiratorial dragon, lost the gubernatorial race last year to Katie Hobbs by over 17,000 votes and then blamed it on voter fraud.

She’s also a full-throated Trump sycophant, even reportedly moving into a suite at Mar-a-Lago.

Once reliably red, Arizona is taking a purple turn. Early polling shows that Gallego leads the general election field, beating Lake and Sinema.

Arizona Senate Polling:



Gallego (D): 41%

Lake (R): 36%

Sinema (I): 15%



Gallego (D): 40%

Lamb (R): 31%

Sinema (I): 16%



Gallego (D): 41%

Masters (R): 31%

Sinema (I): 17%



Gallego (D): 48%

Lake (R): 43%



PPP / October 7, 2023 / Telephone



(Gallego Internal) — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) October 10, 2023

In the aforementioned exchange with Lake, Gallego presents himself as the front-runner, and adult in front of the men’s room. He tries to end on civil terms, but Lake refuses to demonstrate any class.

“I do look forward to working together if we can, and obviously have more conversations about this,” he says,

“Well, we’re gonna have to have conversations,” she replies.

“I think it’s great we can have a civil conversation, too,” he adds.

Looking for one last burn, Lake… brings up the unhoused.

“Civil, absolutely. But you know what’s not civil? People dying on the streets in your district,” she says.

Woah! Where did that come from?

Oh, that’s right: the bottom of the barrel. That’s where Lake and her campaign both reside.

Good mic setup with no background noise. Seems rigged 😜 — Scott Friedman (@scottjf8) October 6, 2023

It's insanity that @KariLakeWarRoom thinks this makes her look good. https://t.co/uvKY63JN9C — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) October 7, 2023

TBF she was waiting on Boebert who went in the men’s room quite some time ago. https://t.co/K4sDyo3EqG — Jay Marose bluesky guy (@jaymarose) October 7, 2023

STUNT QUEEN.



P.S. Make sure y’all donate to Gallego for Arizona https://t.co/Uih73vNgWr — Mickey Noriega (@themickynoriega) October 6, 2023