Kristi Noem’s bid to be Trump’s VP just blew up in her face & we all know who’s responsible

The fight between Kristi Noem and Kari Lake to be Donald Trump’s running mate is already getting messssssy!

On Friday, the Daily Mail and New York Post published extensive stories detailing the South Dakota governor’s alleged years-long extramarital affair with longtime Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski. MAGA family values!

And the source is pretty clear.

An unnamed GOP operative told the Post the well-known affair is probably in print thanks to “one of Noem’s competitors for VP.”

Who could that be?!?!

As Kari Lake looks down at her notebook and crosses out the name: Kristi Noem



She smiles and turns the page… — ctfw529 (@ctfw529) September 15, 2023

Kari Lake after sending the anonymous tip about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski having a years long affair: pic.twitter.com/q1Vid2ZhcZ — kereD (@i__m__kered) September 15, 2023

In this story about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski gettin' fascist-and-funky, I'll bet a billion dollars two of the "multiple sources" are Trump-VP-wannabes Kari Lake and Marjorie Taylor Greene. https://t.co/IZZUYNoelm — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 15, 2023

🤣😯😯😯😯 so you're saying someone like Kari Lake is taking out her VP competition Kristi Noem? This is hilarious🍿 They should have a cage match or some mud wrestling. MAGA is such trash 🗑 pic.twitter.com/4j4wVQXDsS — Pepper🇺🇸 Support Our Veterans 🇺🇸Team Sanity (@Pepper_Rides) September 15, 2023

According to sources, Noem’s alleged fling with Lewandowski has been known “for years,” and the pair have been spotted at Mar-a-Lago “playing grab-ass” and doing “the usual stuff that drunk people who are having affairs do.”

Noem’s husband apparently moved out of South Dakota’s governor’s mansion a couple of years ago. Lewandowski has been married to his wife, Alison, since 2005 and they share four children.

As mentioned, this is far from the first time the trans-hating governor has been linked with one of Trump’s most unctuous liaisons. Rumors first started kicking around the internet in September 2021, and then speculation went into overdrive when Noem was spotted with Lewandowski at an event in April 2022.

At the time, Lewandowski was also one of Noem’s top advisors, and traveled the country with her.

Ever the God-fearing woman, Noem has strongly denied the affair.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” she tweeted in 2021.

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help.



I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@GovKristiNoem) September 29, 2021

Just last year, the fraudulent champion of family values featured her husband in a campaign ad!

Kristi Noem’s husband in her 2022 campaign ad. pic.twitter.com/yAq4n2x3CJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2023

Days ago, the South Dakota embarrassment made a fervent pitch to be Trump’s VP on Newsmax.

“Trump needs a strong partner,” she said. “He’s gonna need somebody who knows what it’s like to run a business … also to have a wife, mom, and grandmother isn’t bad either.”

Kristi Noem makes her pitch to be Trump’s running mate: “I would in a heartbeat. Trump needs a strong partner. He’s gonna need somebody who knows what it’s like to run a business .. also to have a wife, mom, and grandmother isn’t bad either.” pic.twitter.com/pmpGszWOhc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2023

But Lake, one of our favorite anti-drag MAGA queens, took great offense to Noem’s campaigning. She later appeared on the right-wing propaganda outlet and dragged Noem for withholding her support of Trump until now (Noem endorsed Trump last weekend).

“Anyone who’s talking about a position and dreaming about a position in Trump’s second administration really needs to get off their high horse,” Lake said, adding that people’s attention should be focused “in the grassroots and start making sure Trump has a second administration.”

“That’s what I’m doing,” the election denier added. “I’m not thinking about any other position except how can we save our republic.”

That’s as believable as Noem’s denials regarding her alleged dalliance. Lake has spent the better part of this year angling to be Trump’s running mate, campaigning for him across the country and even reportedly moving into a suite at Mar-a-Lago.

“Kari Lake is there all the time,” a source told People back in June. “There’s a suite there that she practically lives in.”

While Lake denies living at Trump’s resort, the Arizona gubernatorial loser doesn’t deny her love for all things MAGA.

Kari Lake didn’t seem happy about Kristi Noem saying that she would be the perfect running mate for Trump. While Noem was sharing a stage with Trump tonight, Lake responded. https://t.co/RQWcJR1LAk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2023

It could be said that Lewandowski, who played a key role in Trump’s 2016 New Hampshire win, is one of MAGA’s original architects.

But then he was booted from the campaign after mishandling a Breitbart reporter at a Trump press conference.

Still, Lewandowski remained close to Trump, and was a guest at the White House. Around that time, he was reportedly engaged in a steamy affair with Trump’s communications director, Hope Hicks.

And now, he’s seemingly involved with Noem. The MAGAverse is pretty incestuous, huh?

Good thing Trump is such a family-first guy himself…

Look, Kristi Noem can do whatever she wants in her private life.



But don't have an affair when you constantly talk about the importance of marriage, “family values” and while you trying to take away the right of LGBTQ Americans to marry who they want. pic.twitter.com/knGRG0TEuZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 15, 2023

Look, before we even get there, don't pretend we should feel sorry for Kristi Noem. She has made her whole career about socially conservative values and shaming those who don't fit within her religiously narrow framework. This is just the finding out part of fucking around. — Charlotte Clymer ?? (@cmclymer) September 15, 2023