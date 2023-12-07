Nikki Haley totally embarrassed herself trying to be the most homophobic person on stage at last night’s debate

Nikki Haley is semi-surging in the Republican primary. The former South Carolina governor recently leapfrogged Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis in the polls, now making her the distant–very distant–second choice to Donald Trump, our very own one-term, twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted ex-president.
Good for her!
Haley’s sudden viability meant she was the primary target of attack Wednesday in the fourth Republican debate, which was just as brainless and futile as the previous three. Though Chris Christie did call Vivek Ramaswamy an obnoxious blowhard (takes one to know one, but… we still laughed).
At the start of the proceedings, Megyn Kelly asked DeSantis about his flailing poll numbers, and why he doesn’t exit the race. “Meatball Ron,” like all losing candidates, dismissed the polls.
Then he dove into Haley, saying she “caves to the left” when she’s confronted.
In an attempt to prove her right-wing bonafides, Haley responded with a swipe at “Don’t Say Gay.” Apparently, she doesn’t think the bill is severe enough!
“I actually said his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill didn’t go far enough because it only [bans] talk about gender until third grade,” she responded. “And I said it shouldn’t be done at all. That that’s for parents to talk about. It shouldn’t be talked about with schools.”
Haley raised the stakes on DeSantis, challenging the anti-gay governor on his transphobia. She’s made sure to demonize transgender people throughout the campaign, forcing jokes about Dylan Mulvaney and blaming trans kids for causing suicidal ideation in young girls.
But here’s the problem with panderers: they usually get exposed. Haley’s attempt to ingratiate herself with the far-right backfired.
Badly.
Instead of lauding Haley for her anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, they blasted her for referring to Florida’s homophobic bill as “Don’t Say Gay.”
¿Como se dice, “karmic backlash”?
A favorite of the GOP donor class, Haley might actually be more alienating than DeSantis. Her shots at other candidates always miss.
At the last debate, she tried to capitalize on the very funny “DeSantis wears heels” storyline, only to butcher her vapid little joke.
We’re still not quite sure what this means…
Haley couldn’t appear more uncomfortable if she tried.
But on second thought, speaking of ammunition…
Of course, the whole Republican primary remains a giant charade, with Trump so far ahead in both the polls and fundraising. He’s currently polling at 59% nationally, while Haley is second with 15% (DeSantis is at 14%).
In other words, Haley and DeSantis are sparring for political crumbs. Sadly, scrounging around at the dinner table is never a good look.
