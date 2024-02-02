The bisexual sex scandal involving the gay-hating Moms for Liberty co-founder just got even more cringey

Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler and her hypocritical husband were on the hunt for MFF threesomes, according to police records.

The Daily Beast recently published new information regarding the sex scandal involving Bridget and Christian Ziegler, who were previously rising stars in the GOP. As co-founder of Moms for Liberty, Bridget successfully pushed for anti-LGBTQ+ school policies and book bans, while Christian was head of the Florida Republican Party.

But their power grabs were dashed in October, when a woman accused Christian of rape. She says she was in a longstanding three-way relationship with the supposedly conservative couple.

Following the woman’s allegations, police recovered a sex tape showing Bridget engaging in sexual acts with an unidentified woman.

But that’s only the start of the couple’s depravity.

Detectives found a document on Christian’s phone, “THE LIST,” with the names of multiple women, including his rape accuser. They were listed under a subheading titled “f*ck.”

Uncovered messages show Bridget and Christian discussing the rape accuser as far back as February 2021, with Bridget expressing concern about her wellbeing.

“I just don’t want to feel like we ever take advantage of anyone (I know it’s always been consensual) but she seems… ‘broken’ or like she’s going through some (expletive),” she wrote. “I don’t know—that’s the vibe I pick up from her—and my nature is more likely to help her versus … ya know.”

Despite Bridget’s apparent trepidation, Christian instructed her to “come home, stop and pick up [a woman] to play again and be crazy.”

Later, Christian told Bridget they should “hunt for someone new.”

So, in a nutshell, @ChrisMZiegler is a pudgy Patrick Bateman, but without the business cards or appreciation for Huey Lewis. https://t.co/1cgLfGL85K — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) February 1, 2024

party of family values https://t.co/xpjSai8Oeq — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) February 1, 2024

The accuser says the alleged sexual assault happened October 2, when she was expecting to have a sexual encounter with both Christian and Bridget. When she was informed Bridget couldn’t make it, she wanted to cancel.

“Sorry I was mostly in for her,” the woman texted to Christian.

Undeterred, the woman alleges Christian entered her home anyway, and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Christian told investigators he engaged in consensual sex with the woman “one dozen times,” including two threesomes with Bridget at his home.

The victim, however, says Christian sexually battered her “for years,” and she “never felt like she could say no.”

While Sarasota cops recently dropped the sexual battery case, they referred the video voyeurism case to the State Attorney’s Office.

After Christian first spoke with police last year, he Googled several phrases on his phone in relation to the investigation: “Sexual battery settlement average,” “Subpoena Instagram Vanish,” and “Accused of sexual battery and dismissed.”

Christian also searched for “Only Fans,” “Remove subscriptions from list,” “Sue for false allegations,” and “Cost to file civil suit.”

In addition, he searched for ways to block his devices from being tracked.

“Hey Siri, how do you spell ‘caught redhanded?'”

New records released in rape investigation of FL GOP leader: Ziegler conducted a number of Google searches, including searches for: "How prearrest criminal investigations work," "What is the average settlement for a premises liability sexual assault case" https://t.co/MVYTrPY1vC — Lesley Abravanel ? (@lesleyabravanel) February 1, 2024

Bridget co-founded Moms for Liberty in 2020 along with two other women, pushing for schools to open amidst the COVID lockdowns.

But soon, the group’s attention turned towards attacking LGBTQ+ parents and students. With backing from Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, Moms for Liberty turned into a powerhouse political organization, training homophobes to run for school boards all over the country.

The group championed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation and calls for schools to ban books dealing with race, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Though Bridget hasn’t been affiliated with Moms for Liberty since 2021, she has a seat on Sarasota’s School Board. DeSantis endorsed her for the position, and also appointed her to Disney’s puppet board.

“Bridget Ziegler, we should have her in every county in Florida,” he said in one speech.

But there is at least county that doesn’t Bridget sitting on its school board anymore. Sarasota residents are pressuring Bridget to step down, which she’s refused to do.

At a board meeting last month, several students spoke about how her anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric was harming them in the classroom. Multiple residents called her a hypocrite as well.

Bridget was pushing family values by day, and hunting for threesome partners by night.

It’s a story as old as time.

“Despite your attacks on the LGTBQ+ community, it would appear that you are a part of it. Certainly a B, maybe a plus,” said a retired deputy superintendent, per the Daily Beast.

Though Christian was ousted as head of the Florida GOP, DeSantis is the only person with the power to suspend Bridget for alleged violations, such as such as malfeasance or neglect of duty.

But so far, the culture warrior has been silent on the sordid matter.