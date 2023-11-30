GOP leader & husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder at center of bisexual sex scandal

The co-founder of a homophobic group that helped architect Florida’s disgusting “Don’t Say Gay” legislation is wrapped up in a criminal case involving sexual misconduct.

We are… gagged! (Not really, this kind of stuff happens all the time.)

Christian Ziegler, the head of Florida’s Republican Party and husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, is under investigation for alleged sexual battery.

In a police report, a woman accuses Ziegler of “rape.” The woman says she was involved in a longstanding three-way relationship with the couple.

She says Christian Ziegler also secretly recorded sexual encounters between the couple and her.

The Ziegler’s are rising stars in MAGA politics, thinly disguising homophobia as a fight for “parental rights.” Moms for Liberty is one of the biggest groups pushing for schools to ban books dealing with race, gender identity and sexual orientation.

It would be a shame if kids read books about families with two moms or two dads. Everybody knows the ideal family includes mom, dad and their third!

Whoops!

hahahaha you all did this to yourselves. literally no one else was involved in your sex crimes — Sean Wiese (@dswiese) November 30, 2023

You don’t get to make trans and homophobic rules for everyone else’s kids while you go muff diving, which no one cares if you do anyway. It’s the blatant hypocrisy for me. — Mudpuppy 🫶🏻🫶🏽🫶🏿🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@mudpuppy_16) November 30, 2023

Thruples for Liberty — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) November 30, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is tight with the Zieglers.

The anti-gay governor and failing presidential candidate personally endorsed Bridget for her seat on the Sarasota School Board, and appointed her to Disney’s puppet board.

Bridget means business: she turned Moms for Liberty into a powerhouse political organization, and trains homophobes to run for school boards all over the country.

She’s the education director of a conservative nonprofit, the Leadership Institute.

As part of the Sarasota School Board, Bridget is doing all she can to terrorize LGBTQ+ students in the district: outlaw classroom discussions of gay issues; ban books; tear down fliers promoting inclusive events.

Earlier this year, a gay school board member walked out of a meeting after being inundated with anti-LGBTQ+ taunts.

Bridget, as chairwoman, didn’t shut down the hate speech.

Shocking! We’d expect nothing less from a woman who photographed herself wearing a transphobic t-shirt that says “real women aren’t men.”

“Bridget Ziegler, we should have her in every county in Florida,” DeSantis said in one speech.

Even though Bridget is confined to Sarasota, her influence extends far beyond Western Florida. Moms for Liberty torments queer students on a national level.

To protest the group’s hatred, Seattle middle school students recently staged a rally denouncing Mom for Liberty’s anti-gay agenda.

Fortunately, the organization’s indoctrination efforts aren’t effective everywhere in the country.

Seattle Public Schools are spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children.



The building of the Red Guard in America. pic.twitter.com/qB77Aw7Ypb — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 26, 2023

But they are effective in Florida, where the Ziegler’s are highly influential. As chairman of the Florida Republican Party, Christian Ziegler has called parents of LGBTQ+ children “perverted” and told them to leave the state.

Talk about projecting! While raising gay kids isn’t perverted, do you know what is?

Sexually assaulting your side piece.

Police have reportedly seized Christian’s cell phone and are conducting a full forensic investigation. The police report was filed October 2.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer couple, right?