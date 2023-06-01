Rumor has it Ivanka Trump is using a new name. Unfortunately for her, the internet remembers forever.

It appears Ivanka Trump might be having an identity crisis.

Word on the street is the former first daughter has dropped her infamous last name and plans to use her married one, Kushner, going forward.

The rumors started with an Insider article titled “Call Her Ivanka Kushner” published last the weekend. Now, social media has gotten wind of Ivanka’s alleged new name and, naturally, people have thoughts…

You can take the Trump name off, Ivanka, but you can never remove the Trump stench, Mrs. Kushner. pic.twitter.com/2Zyme1CWlq — Lesley Abravanel ? (@lesleyabravanel) June 1, 2023

JUST IN:



Ivanka no longer wants to be known as a Trump



She’s now Ivanka Kushner



Good luck with that ??? — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) June 1, 2023

The humorous part is that Ivanka believes Kushner is a less criminal name than Trump. — Houston We Have a Problem (@KnewsNut) June 1, 2023

Even Ivanka Trump was too ashamed of her creepy father.

She changed her name to Ivanka Kushner. #PrideMonth #TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/tG5Fh1yD6l — Louis Leonardo (@LouisLeonardo18) June 1, 2023

Ivanka Kushner formerly Ivanka Trump would like you to know that she may be changing her last name but she's still an award winning scientist working on many cures and stuff. pic.twitter.com/T1yMd0FRtk — clockoutwars (@clockoutwars) June 1, 2023

hey has anyone ever heard of this Ivanka Kushner lady pic.twitter.com/QHqmoC6Y89 — Mario (@opinion_mario) June 1, 2023

Imma tell my grandkids this is Ivanka Kushner pic.twitter.com/NjXsU0EOaI — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) June 1, 2023

Ivanka Trump looking for a fresh start with a new last name only to realize that Kushner is just as bad. pic.twitter.com/ygSaMJv44Y — BizzyShopping (@YouZerrName1) June 1, 2023

"Kushner" is trending b/c Ivanka is joining the never ending list of humans who don't want to be associated with the name "trump."'



Countdown to unhinged rant "Ivanka is a never trumper who voted for Crooked Hillary!" — Howard ?. ? (@HowardA_AtLaw) June 1, 2023

Hi guys, please call me Ivanka Kushner from now on, NOT Ivanka Trump! Thank you! Bye-bye now! pic.twitter.com/BNUxKhjkCY — Dark Brandon (The 46) ?? (@ajalexander944) June 1, 2023

To be clear, we don’t know if these rumors are actually true, just that “many people” are saying so. And Ivanka still uses “Trump” on her social media pages.

Interestingly, however, this is exactly what Ivanka’s cousin Mary Trump, a vocal Trump family critic and author of the bestselling Donald Trump exposé Too Much and Never Enough, predicted would happen last year.

While speaking about the bond between Donald and Ivanka, Mary said the father/daughter duo had an “entirely transactional” relationship, adding, “Once one or both of them come to the conclusion that there’s nothing in it for them, then they will move on.”

In another interview with MSNBC a year and a half ago, she predicted that Ivanka was making a “calculation” as to what will “help her in the long run.”

“She knows she has to come down on the right side of things. Or, she’ll continue to stay her father’s ally, and have to see how that plays out,” Mary said.

Well, it appears that calculation has now been made, and the side Ivanka landed on is the opposite one of her father. Unfortunately, distancing herself from the guy is proving to be impossible.

She’s already become ensnared in at least one lawsuit with him–that massive $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed against the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James–and, earlier this year, she was ordered by special counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury about the two ongoing DOJ criminal investigations into the one-term, twice-impeached, indicted ex-president.

Now, some more tweets…

“We’ve never heard of Ivanka Trump” – Jared & Ivanka Kushner pic.twitter.com/A2zaFnobqc — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) June 1, 2023

My obligatory Tweet every time Ivanka Trump trends. IT NEVER GETS OLD. ?

pic.twitter.com/u9f2bYxCYz — TheOneAndOnlyRichie ???????? (@The1OnlyRichie) June 1, 2023

After reports of Ivanka Trump changing her name to Kushner, Donald Trump decided to change his name to Dinold Tromp, hoping Jack Smith won’t find him pic.twitter.com/It6dGIJu7Y — Grant Ritch (@grantra) June 1, 2023

ivanka trump will now go by the name of ivanka kushner.

Per giuliani advice, if she goes under the kushner brand she can not be held liable for her alleged illegal acts and involvement prior to 2003. Because, she is not that person anymore. — Just-us (@john_e_boy_1) June 1, 2023