Rumor has it Ivanka Trump is using a new name. Unfortunately for her, the internet remembers forever.

It appears Ivanka Trump might be having an identity crisis.
Word on the street is the former first daughter has dropped her infamous last name and plans to use her married one, Kushner, going forward.
The rumors started with an Insider article titled “Call Her Ivanka Kushner” published last the weekend. Now, social media has gotten wind of Ivanka’s alleged new name and, naturally, people have thoughts…
To be clear, we don’t know if these rumors are actually true, just that “many people” are saying so. And Ivanka still uses “Trump” on her social media pages.
Interestingly, however, this is exactly what Ivanka’s cousin Mary Trump, a vocal Trump family critic and author of the bestselling Donald Trump exposé Too Much and Never Enough, predicted would happen last year.
While speaking about the bond between Donald and Ivanka, Mary said the father/daughter duo had an “entirely transactional” relationship, adding, “Once one or both of them come to the conclusion that there’s nothing in it for them, then they will move on.”
In another interview with MSNBC a year and a half ago, she predicted that Ivanka was making a “calculation” as to what will “help her in the long run.”
“She knows she has to come down on the right side of things. Or, she’ll continue to stay her father’s ally, and have to see how that plays out,” Mary said.
Well, it appears that calculation has now been made, and the side Ivanka landed on is the opposite one of her father. Unfortunately, distancing herself from the guy is proving to be impossible.
She’s already become ensnared in at least one lawsuit with him–that massive $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed against the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James–and, earlier this year, she was ordered by special counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury about the two ongoing DOJ criminal investigations into the one-term, twice-impeached, indicted ex-president.
Now, some more tweets…
