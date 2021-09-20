RuPaul just made Emmys history, big time

Drag icon RuPaul has yet another reason to celebrate. In addition to picking up his 11th Emmy Award last evening (Sept. 19) for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, the reality host and producer officially became the most-awarded Black artist in Emmy history

Yes, RuPaul has more Emmys than Dave Chappelle, Donald A. Morgan (cinematographer of Home Improvement) or Bill Cosby. Think about that one.

“Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight,” RuPaul said in his acceptance speech. |All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today.”

Related: Newly-discovered species of rainbow fly named after RuPaul

“This is for you and for you kids out there watching,” he concluded. “You have a tribe that is waiting for you, we are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru!”

The award marked RuPaul’s third Emmy win this year. The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race had already picked up two Creative Arts Emmys, one for Outstanding Reality Host, and one for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Now in its 13th season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has earned a whopping 24 Emmy Awards and launched 13 spinoffs worldwide.