Russell Tovey reportedly splits from former fiancé Steve Brockman

British media have reported that actor Russell Tovey, 41, has split from his former fiancé, Steve Brockman, 39.

Tovey posted a photo of him and his beloved dog, Rocky, to Instagram. Standing in the seaside town of Margate, Kent, where he has a home, he looked out over a sunset. According to the Daily Mail, Tovey posted a cryptic message alongside the photo, saying, “’It’s just you and me kid.”

He later edited the caption to read, “This is all for you my son…”

Beyond the vague message, internet sleuths were quick to notice that Tovey and Brockman have both unfollowed each other on Instagram. This suggests they are no longer an item.

Tovey began dating Brockman around 2016. Brockman has been a personal trainer, rugby player and former adult content creator. His Instagram bio now lists him as an “Architectural Designer”.

The two men later became engaged. However, they split up in 2018. They got back together in August 2019.

In 2020, The Telegraph asked Tovey if he and Brockman were engaged again. Tovey confessed he’d sold his engagement ring and given the money to his brother. Therefore, he was unsure.

“Well, I don’t know how it works. Because we were [engaged], then we broke up, now we’re back together.

“Is it like Snakes and Ladders? Do you go back to the beginning of the game and have to work your way back up again?”

Tovey is best known to US audiences for his roles in Looking, Quantico, and the most recent season of American Horror Story. He is also co-hosts a popular Talk Art podcast.