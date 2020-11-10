Ryan Murphy reveals his parents tried to “cure” the gay after his junior prom

“If only I would have had this feeling of acceptance and belonging, how different my life would have been. I felt that when we were shooting it. I went to my junior prom and the next day my parents took me to a psychiatrist to cure me. Thankfully, I had a really good shrink, who at the end of our several sessions called my parents in and said, ‘You have a choice here: You can try and change him and lose him, or you can accept him and love him.’ I was very blessed. When I went to my senior prom, I had been through that but I still took a girlfriend because I wasn’t allowed to come in with my fellow. The Prom is very emotional for me, as you can tell.”