WATCH: Netflix & Ryan Murphy just asked us to ‘The Prom’

Anyone looking for a bit more glee or Glee in their lives, look no further than the trailer for The Prom, the latest musical brainchild of Ryan Murphy and Netflix.

Based on the hit 2016 musical, the film follows a young gay woman named Emma who longs to take her girlfriend to the prom in their tiny Indiana town. When the school administration refuses to allow the couple to attend, Emma’s plight becomes a cause celebre by a troupe of out-of-work Broadway stars, who vow to build up enough nationwide support that the school will have to let Emma attend. When their attempt backfires, the four actors conspire to make sure Emma and her girlfriend have the prom they deserve…even as their plans go hilariously off the rails.

Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman headline a cast that includes Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Ellen Pellman, Tracey Ulmann, Nico Greetham and Andrew Rannells. Ryan Murphy directs from a script by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

The Prom arrives in theatres and on Netflix this December 11. Have a look and try to resist the sight of Andrew Rannells dancing in a fountain.