Netflix just gave the go-ahead to “The Gay ‘Twilight'”

Netflix demonstrated it’s love of all things LGBTQ once again with the announcement that the streaming giant will partner with actress Emma Roberts for First Kill, a new vampire series dubbed “the gay Twilight.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that First Kill–-which the magazine describes as a cross between Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Twilight–will run for an eight-episode season. Based on the short story by author V.E. Schwab, the story follows an ambitious lesbian vampire teen named Juliet who has her sights set on gaining power in a prominent vampire clan. Things get complicated when she falls hard for Calliope, a beautiful young woman who also happens to be a vampire hunter.

Schab and Roberts will both produce the series alongside Felicia D. Henderson, who will act as the series’ showrunner. It’s not clear at this time if Roberts, whose credits include American Horror Story and Scream 4, will also star in the show.

Frankly, we hope that the presence of lesbian vampires also hints that we’ll see some good looking male vampires as well. Earlier this year, Queerty asked Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight about addressing some of that series’ homoeroticism. The director said a gay version of Twilight would be a premise worth exploring. Emma Roberts, take note.