WATCH: Catherine Hardwicke on the queerifying of ‘Twilight’ & her new gay series

Catherine Hardwicke and Helena Howard take risks.

At only 21, Howard has earned a reputation as one of the best actresses of her generation for her performances in Madeline’s Madeline, Twist and Blackbird. Critics have commented on her fearlessness in choosing roles, and the extremes she will go to capture truth in her performing.

Catherine Hardwicke has made a career exploring stories about teenagers, women, and teenage women. Her breakout came in 2003 with Thriteen, which established Evan Rachel Wood as a star on the rise. Subsequently, she’s earned positive notice for her films Lords of Dogtown (which starred a young Heath Ledger), Plush and Miss You Already. She also scored a major hit with Twilight, which kicked off the international craze over vampire romance.

Now Hardwicke and Howard team for Don’t Look Deeper, a sci-fi thriller for streaming service Quibi. Howard plays a young woman discovering her same-sex attraction…as well as that she’s actually an android. The series also stars Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer.

We snagged time with Howard & Hardwicke just ahead of the Don’t Look Deeper premiere. The show lands on Quibi July 27.

Video Edited by David Beerman