WATCH: Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep & Audra McDonald are the ladies who lunch (from home)

This is power-trio if there ever was one. Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep, and Audra McDonald linked up for a boozy lunch to pay tribute to Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

The event also coincided with the 50th anniversary of Company’s Broadway opening, so what better way to celebrate than by this group of national treasures performing one of the show’s classics, “The Ladies Who Lunch.”

Other performers in the online tribute concert included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Josh Groban, Nathan Lane and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Watch: