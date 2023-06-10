instastuds

Ryan O’Connell’s good book, Patrick McDonald’s pool party, & Ronnie Woo’s dinner spread

By

This week Eric McCormack talked Will & Grace reruns, another hot Olympian joined OnlyFans, and Pat Robertson met his maker. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ryan O’Connell read a book.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn)

Shawn Mendes meditated in the desert.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Sandro Farmhouse walked through France.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandro (@sandrofarmhouse)

Kevin McDonald lifted weights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin McDonald (@yourfriendkevin_)

Maluma dropped new music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Jaymes Vaughan went in the water.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv)

Ronnie Woo pigged out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Troye Sivan sat in bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

André Lamoglia got caught in the rain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by André Lamoglia (@andrelamoglia)

Noah Beck felt himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noah Beck (@noahbeck)

Jonathan Bennett gave tongue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Jordan Torres opened up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jordan Torres (@officialjt)

Kyle Kothari and Daniel Goodfellow vacationed together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyle Kothari (@kylekothari)

Sterling Walker recharged in the backyard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Patrick McDonald hosted a pool party.

Rajiv Surendra went for a swim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajiv Surendra (@rajivsurendra)

Johnny Massaro landed a cover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @johnnyomassaro

Justin Moore got a tan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Moore (@jusroymoore)

Bruno Alcantara wore leather.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bruno Alcantara (@brunocalcantara)

And Travis L’Henaff reached up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travis L’Henaff (@frankie.len)