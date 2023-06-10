Ryan O’Connell’s good book, Patrick McDonald’s pool party, & Ronnie Woo’s dinner spread

This week Eric McCormack talked Will & Grace reruns, another hot Olympian joined OnlyFans, and Pat Robertson met his maker. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Ryan O’Connell read a book.
View this post on Instagram
Shawn Mendes meditated in the desert.
View this post on Instagram
Sandro Farmhouse walked through France.
View this post on Instagram
Kevin McDonald lifted weights.
View this post on Instagram
Maluma dropped new music.
View this post on Instagram
Jaymes Vaughan went in the water.
View this post on Instagram
Ronnie Woo pigged out.
View this post on Instagram
Troye Sivan sat in bed.
View this post on Instagram
André Lamoglia got caught in the rain.
View this post on Instagram
Noah Beck felt himself.
View this post on Instagram
Jonathan Bennett gave tongue.
View this post on Instagram
Jordan Torres opened up.
View this post on Instagram
Kyle Kothari and Daniel Goodfellow vacationed together.
View this post on Instagram
Sterling Walker recharged in the backyard.
View this post on Instagram
Patrick McDonald hosted a pool party.
View this post on Instagram
Rajiv Surendra went for a swim.
View this post on Instagram
Johnny Massaro landed a cover.
View this post on Instagram
Justin Moore got a tan.
View this post on Instagram
Bruno Alcantara wore leather.
View this post on Instagram
And Travis L’Henaff reached up.
View this post on Instagram