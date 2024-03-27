Sarah Huckabee Sanders was just slapped with a lawsuit over her extreme, anti-woke agenda

Sarah Huckabee Sanders sought to duplicate Florida’s draconian education policies in her state. But now, the Arkansas governor is facing a lawsuit because of it.

A high school teacher in Little Rock, along with three students and their parents, are suing the state over its ban on “indoctrination” in public schools, arguing the edict is unconstitutional.

“It absolutely chills free speech” and “discriminates on the basis of race,” the suit says.

Like other GOP-led states, Arkansas passed a law last year banning critical race theory, a framework that argues racism is an institutionalized part of the U.S. Though the theory isn’t taught in public schools, Republicans have sought to bar it, anyway.

Sanders included Arkansas’ ban of the nonexistent practice in the LEARNS Act, her signature education overhaul. Devised with Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, the architect of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, the bill places draconian restrictions on classroom discussion.

In addition to targeting critical race theory, the LEARNS Act prohibits classroom discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity (sound familiar)?

Speaking of “Don’t Say Gay,” the law is being clawed back in Florida, following two years of legal fights. Earlier this month, a Florida court ruled that “classroom instruction” only equates to teaching, not “mere discussion.”

The ruling says the statute “would leave teachers free to ‘respond if students discuss . . . their identities or family life,’ ‘provide grades and feedback’ if a student chooses ‘LGBTQ identity’ as an essay topic, and answer ‘questions about their families.’”

In addition, the law doesn’t prohibit “incidental references in literature to a gay or transgender person or to a same-sex couple.”

The ruling is significant, because it finally places some parameters around the legislation. The defeat is another setback for Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, who keeps racking up Ls.

The teacher suing Arkansas works at Little Rock Central High School, which is historically significant. The school was the site of the 1957 racial desegregation crisis, in which nine Black students enrolled in the previously all-white school.

“Indeed, defendants’ brazen attack on full classroom participation for all students in 2024 is reminiscent of the state’s brazen attack on full classroom participation for all students in 1957,” the lawsuit says.

But thanks to another stifling law, students at Little Rock Central High School may not be able to learn that history. Sanders decided last year that an Advanced Placement course on African American Studies wouldn’t count towards state credit. The decision prompted Arkansas schools to drop the course entirely.

Though Sanders obviously intended to copy DeSantis, there is a ray of hope emanating from the Sunshine State. Finally, DeSantis’ extreme agenda is hitting roadblocks.

Courts have severely limited the state’s Stop WOKE Act, which bans instruction in schools or mandatory training in work places that suggest a person is privileged or oppressed because of their race, orientation or gender identity

Last year, an appeals court ruled it couldn’t apply to colleges and universities, and recently included business in that group. One justice called the law “positively dystopian.”

According to Truthout, 21 of 22 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were effectively eliminated in Florida’s most recent legislative session.

Sanders’ efforts to discriminate against LGBTQ+ folx have come under scrutiny as well. Arkansas passed the first ban on gender-affirming care for minors in the country, though a federal judge struck down the ruling.

Speaking of legal cases, Sanders may soon have another issue on her hands. The audit over Sanders’ nearly $20,000 lectern (($19,029.25, to be exact), is finally finished.

The report could be released as soon as next week.

#NEWS: Auditor Roger Norman has confirmed the draft audit report looking into the governor’s office lectern purchase is complete. Management response from Gov’s office is due on Friday. The anticipated completion date is now early April. @KARK4News @FOX16News @CapitolViewAR #arpx — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) March 27, 2024

To distract from her potential woes, expect Sanders to perform more publicly stunts. Last week, she sent National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Either way, it’s apparent that goals with her education policy, or any legislation, isn’t to help her constituents. It’s all about building up her conservative bonafides.

Ain’t that right, “govenor?”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, educating Arkansas.



And we wonder why the GOP are destroying the minds of our children.



Someone please tell her how to spell "governor." pic.twitter.com/z3QT4w7Lem — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) February 27, 2023

This is incredible and on brand. She spelled "Governor" wrong on her portrait. https://t.co/SUSD1W99dQ — Andrew R (@kidcue) March 1, 2023