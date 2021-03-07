Screw the statue. The gays just ordered a giant mural of vaccine maven Dolly Parton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STRUT Bar & Club ® OC 🍊 (@strutorangecounty)

Just days after rejecting the possibility of a statue at the Tennessee capitol, singer Dolly Parton just landed herself a new monument: a massive mural painted outside a California gay club.

Costa Mesa, California venue Strut announced the mural Februrary 23. The massive 50-foot by 20-foot painting depicts Parton as a guardian angel of sorts; the owner of the club commissioned the mural late last year after learning Parton had personally donated $1 million to vaccine research for COVID-19.

Luke Nero, owner of Strut hired artist David Gilmore to complete the painting. Nero also told The Orange County Register that the mural is dedicated to the frontline workers helping to fight the pandemic and vaccinate the public.

Related: Dolly Parton gets Covid vaccine and tells people not to be ‘cowards’ about it

“Not only is she an icon in the queer community and beyond, but she is truly a model of inclusivity,” Nero told the paper. “It’s my hope that our mural will add positivity and a sense of togetherness…while recognizing the contribution of frontline workers.”

Though Strut remains closed due to the pandemic, Nero has said that an official unveiling of the mural will take place March 20.

As a longtime philanthropist, Dolly Parton has spent millions of dollars of her own money to fund pet causes such as fighting childhood illiteracy, HIV/AIDS research and wildlife conservation. Her $1 million donation to COVID vaccine research directly funded the development of the Moderna vaccine. Parton received inoculation herself on March 3 and posted a video of herself performing a version of her hit song “Jolene” retitled “Vaccine” in hopes of inspiring others to get the shot as soon as possible.