It’s shaping up to be a truly terrible week for Donald Trump

Each day we wake up and thank God we’re not Donald Trump. Today was no exception.
Over the weekend, Mary Trump said her uncle was likely “terrified” by the January 6 hearings, telling MSNBC’s Katie Phang, “The amount of evidence that we see coming out of these committee hearings is overwhelming.” And his behavior this morning certainly seemed to suggest he’s on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
Trump spent the greater part of the morning railing against the January 6 committee ahead of this afternoon’s hearing, which is expected to focus on his close ties to far-right extremists and militia groups.
In a string of unhinged Truth Social posts, the ex-president reiterated his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, accused the committee of being “Political Hacks and Thugs”, and said it was “formed solely for the purpose of bringing down my ‘numbers,’ or worse.”
“Isn’t it INCREDIBLE that the people who Cheated, Rigged, and Stole the 2020 Presidential Election, for which there is massive and incontestable evidence and proof… are totally protected from harm,” he raged. “And the people that caught them cheating are being investigated. Someday soon this will change, or we won’t have a Country anymore!”
On top of freaking out about today’s hearing, Trump had to abruptly cancel a paid rally in North Carolina this week after he, Don Jr., and Ivanka were ordered to testify under oath as part of that pesky ongoing investigation led by the New York State attorney general’s office.
AG Letitia James is said to be in the final phase of her inquiry into the Trump Organization’s potentially criminal business practices. Despite repeated efforts by Trump’s lawyers to dodge questioning, the trio of Trumps have been summoned to testify this Friday.
Unfortunately, that’s the same day Trump was supposed to appear in North Carolina for his “American Freedom Tour.” The event was first advertised back in May, with tickets ranging from $9 to $3,955 a pop.
“We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC,” organizers said in an email to ticket holders. “Your ticket may be used at any American Freedom Tour event in America.”
Currently, the only other tour stop is scheduled for August 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
But the bad news doesn’t stop there.
To add a little insult to all that injury, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that support for the ex-president within the Republican Party is way, way down, with nearly half the party’s primary voters saying they want someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to abandon him entirely if he wins the nomination.
64% of GOP primary voters under the age of 35, as well as 65 percent of those with at least a college degree, said they would vote against Trump in a presidential primary. When asked about January 6, nearly one in five said the ex-president “went so far that he threatened American democracy.”
So, that’s a ton of bad news. And it’s only Tuesday. We wonder what the rest of the week will bring for the Angry Orange Giant.
7 Comments
ZzBomb
In any other country he would have been rounded up, tried, convicted and executed by now.
Den
I doubt he would have been executed, as so many other modern democracies have given up the death penalty (our right wing overwhelmingly feels the death penalty is cool and the history of executing people later found to be innocent is no big deal, as most were people of color).
As with Nixon though, the case must be air tight before charges are brought. Remember the Justice department has done nothing yet, and many analysts feel the best chances of indicting Trump are in Georgia and perhaps New York. A prison term would be wonderful, but I would be happy if he were only prevented from ever running for office again. The humiliation would destroy him.
dougie
Silly you! Things like that don’t happen to rich white people in the US of A. Rich white people created the system and it was designed to protect them. Very rarely do rich white crooks and traitors (both terms fit 46-1) get charged with their crimes that other people would go to prison for, and if they’re charged they don’t stand trial, and if they stand trial they don’t get convicted, and if they do get convicted they don’t do jail time. Great system that works for the folks who created it.
Gay-Mullato
I seriously see Trump fleeing the country
Bengali
And that’s what should happen to Trump and all over elected officials who participated.
bachy
Swirling around a 24K gold toilet.
almorgen
I totally hope this goes somewhere and something happens to Trump. But I’m tired of the news media talking about Trump’s really bad day, week, month or whatever. like this is it. It never comes to anything yet this seems to be the headline since 2016 in all the liberal news media again and again. Feels more like click bait and sensationalism than any real analysis of what is going on.