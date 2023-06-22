Shhh! Greg Abbott doesn’t want you to know he just quietly signed one of Texas’s most homophobic laws yet

Texas is grappling with a myriad of crises: mass shootings, an overrun and faltering power grid, housing affordability.

So what is their gay-hating governor Greg Abbott focused on?

Drag shows, of course!

On Sunday, while most people were busy enjoying their weekends or celebrating Father’s Day, Abbott quietly signed Senate Bill 12 into law.

The homophobic legislation bans “sexually oriented performances” from taking place in the presence of minors. Businesses that break the edict could face fines of $10,000 for each violation, and performers could be sentenced to one year–yes, one year–in jail.

A previous version of the bill explicitly banned certain drag performances, but an amended version kept the language vague.

Anti-LGBTQ+ Texas lawmakers are celebrating the bill’s passage, and making their intentions clear. The state’s lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, said it would “push back against the radical left’s disgusting drag performances.”

They’re not even masking their hate.

With this bill now signed into law, Texas becomes the fourth state to curtail drag performances, joining Florida, Tennessee, and Montana.

Abbott may not be as boisterous as Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis (probably because he’s not running for president), but he’s just as dangerous. Texas’ massive LGBTQ+ population–an estimated 1.7 million, second-highest in the nation– is under attack.

Earlier this month, he signed a bill that doesn’t only block kids from receiving gender-affirming care, but essentially forces transgender kids already receiving that care to de-transition. “The bill also requires trans youth who are already getting [gender-affirming care] to be ‘weaned off’ in a ‘medically appropriate’ manner,” reports The Texas Tribune. In addition, Abbott expanded the state’s trans sports ban to college students. Happy Pride!

As those draconian laws indicate, Abbott is rapidly moving his state even further to the right. During this past legislative session, he also signed a bill banning diversity offices in higher education and his own school book ban. And he recently vetoed bi-partisan legislation that would’ve expanded vote-by-mail access for people with disabilities, which is extra ironic considering he himself uses a wheelchair after being paralyzed from the waist down in 1984 when a tree fell on him.

Given the pending impeachment of disgraced Texas AG Ken Paxton, one would think that Abbott and Texas Republicans would try to be a little lower-profile. But they would be wrong! There are drag shows to stop, after all.

As seen above, Texas’ LGBTQ+ community is already fighting back, and many other fair-minded Texans are joining. Scroll down to see more of the pushback against Abbott’s anti-gay agenda…

