Shirtless Elon Musk gets hosed down in Mykonos and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Elon Musk was photographed vacationing in Mykonos, Greece over the weekend and Twitter has a lot to say about it.

Page Six reported yesterday that the pronoun-hating, apartheid-era emerald mine heir was with a small group of friends cruising the Aegean Sea on the “Zeus”–an almost $20,000-per-week private yacht that can fit up to six guests.

Photos of the luxurious getaway were circulating all afternoon on Twitter.

Now, here at Queerty we are against body shaming, even when it comes to transphobic deadbeat dads who body shame other people for sport.

So instead, we thought we’d alert your attention to the handsome zaddy in the background of the photo below.

We believe it’s American businessman Ari Emanuel, who looks damn good for being 61 years old. Although we have no idea why he was tasked with hosing 51-year-old Musk down.

Musk, on the other hand, enjoys body shaming people in public forums, particularly other billionaires who he finds threatening.

In April, he trolled Bill Gates by comparing him to the pregnant man emoji, writing: “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”

The transphobic tweet quickly went viral after it was shared with Musk’s 101 million followers.

Last month, Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian, petitioned for a name change–first and last–as both part of her transition and to distance herself from the multi-billionaire.

According to leaked records from the Los Angeles County Court, she gave the following reason for the change: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Here are some of the responses to Page Six’s reporting yesterday…

