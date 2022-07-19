Shirtless Elon Musk gets hosed down in Mykonos and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Elon Musk was photographed vacationing in Mykonos, Greece over the weekend and Twitter has a lot to say about it.
Page Six reported yesterday that the pronoun-hating, apartheid-era emerald mine heir was with a small group of friends cruising the Aegean Sea on the “Zeus”–an almost $20,000-per-week private yacht that can fit up to six guests.
Photos of the luxurious getaway were circulating all afternoon on Twitter.
Shirtless Elon Musk vacations in Mykonos on luxury yacht https://t.co/xH4luUMTgr pic.twitter.com/j4N21y5wWT
Now, here at Queerty we are against body shaming, even when it comes to transphobic deadbeat dads who body shame other people for sport.
So instead, we thought we’d alert your attention to the handsome zaddy in the background of the photo below.
We believe it’s American businessman Ari Emanuel, who looks damn good for being 61 years old. Although we have no idea why he was tasked with hosing 51-year-old Musk down.
Here’s Elon Musk on his luxury yacht in Mykonos. Best caption wins.
(Credit: ThePhotOne/BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/krtzNxpSbd
Musk, on the other hand, enjoys body shaming people in public forums, particularly other billionaires who he finds threatening.
In April, he trolled Bill Gates by comparing him to the pregnant man emoji, writing: “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”
The transphobic tweet quickly went viral after it was shared with Musk’s 101 million followers.
in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi
Last month, Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian, petitioned for a name change–first and last–as both part of her transition and to distance herself from the multi-billionaire.
According to leaked records from the Los Angeles County Court, she gave the following reason for the change: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
Here are some of the responses to Page Six’s reporting yesterday…
Holy 💩! Get that man some sunscreen!
even the sun hates Elon Musk. https://t.co/PDKNp4piW8
when Elon Musk gets undressed pic.twitter.com/IEo8ZB2Y0G
Use sunscreen, or you’ll be lobster Musk.
— Jason Woehlke (@WoehlkeJason) July 18, 2022
Get that man some sunscreen!
Elon is that you ? Please use sunscreen. Your skin is very pale. It’s dangerous Elon. It’s dangerous! https://t.co/nt5v0vWu3Z
I hope @ElonMusk is at least wearing sunscreen.https://t.co/hf3HUctliy
In case you need to lose your boner fast pic.twitter.com/OGI0ve6iPc
Jim
What he can’t afford a dietician and an exercise coach???
Rambeaux
He can, but paying a dietician to not eat for you and paying an exercise trainer to exercise for you, doesn’t do much for you.
Startrax99
Well, looking at him, I lost my boner.
F that guy.
jt1990
Great thinking by the Greeks in grabbing a water hose. Their quick action saved this endangered white whale, thus protecting the ecosystem and whatever. Now feed him a salad! LOL if there’s one thing fat guys are good at besides eating, it’s laughing at other fat guys
Ronbo
Of course Musk feels entitled – as everyone knows, excess weath leads to a full sense of entitlement and superiority.
But, let’s ask the ‘editors’ why they choose to pick on his physical appearance. I guarantee that over half the nation’s populaiton looks the same or worse. Just go to Wal-mart.
Being ignorant of their blatent hypocrisy seems the running gag with editors. One can’t desparage someone on their appearance – unless they are extremists and editors. This editorial team printed multiple false sexual stories attacking Alex Morse exposing that they prefer conservative politicians to gay politicians (hypocrisy of supporting gays – unless they can can get their back scrached from someone richer).
The editors constantly attack public figures who support our community only 98% of the time. ‘ Say it… say that her dick makes her a woman.’ Unless you prostate yourself to their demands and hate who the extremists demand you hate, you are an evil, a TERF, or the same person who posts here under 48 different names.
Can we go back to the era when we were the good guys? These extremists are turning the tables on us.
Cam
@Ronbo
LOL! Nice try troll, the best part is that you think nobody knows that @jt1990 is one of your other screenames. So you come on, make a bunch of Fat jokes about Musk, and then post right under and cry about what meanies people on this site are.
Sweetie, we get it, your trolling is sad and weak, but you’re desperate to deflect from Musk and I LOVE how you just can’t help but try to turn every post into an attack on Trans people or into you playing the victim because you can’t discriminate.
PLEASE tell your manager at the troll farm to put somebody better on your account.
cuteguy
He should spend less time on Twitter and more time at the gym, and at a weight watchers meeting
BaltoSteve
Wow, even mayonnaise isn’t as pale and pasty as that.
Norm
Suey!
Cam
This is the guy who was mocking Bill gates for his appearance.
LumpyPillows
He should not be reproducing like a maniac.
The real Bruce
OMG! Well, whenever the Pillsbury dough boy retires, his replacement sure looks ready. I hope the boat has an onboard ER. Slim down, Moby and fast. Imagine all those dollars and no sense!