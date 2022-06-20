Elon Musk’s trans daughter no longer wants to be related to her father “in any way, shape or form”



Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter, has filed documents to change her name and intends to distance herself from her billionaire Bond villain tech mogul father.

According to paperwork filed with Los Angeles County, Vivian—who turned 18 earlier this spring—is seeking to formalize her name change and legally declare her gender identity within the court system. As TMZ reports, she has given the following reason for the change:

“Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

First of all, congratulations to Vivian for taking this important step forward—we commend your bravery and honesty. And while it’s easy to sit here and crack that we, too, would like to no longer have anything to do with Elon Musk, we know this was difficult and we fully support Vivian’s decision to assert her independence, embrace her true self, and distance herself from her father. We wish her nothing but happiness and safety.

Though neither Elon or Vivian have made public comments about her transition or their relationship in the past, Musk has previously shared conflicting “support” of the trans community.

In summer 2020, the SpaceX entrepreneur bluntly tweeted, “Pronouns suck, ” which promoted his then partner, the pop musician Grimes, to respond, “I love you but please turn off your phone and give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Later that year, Musk tweeted that he “absolutely” supports the trans community but added that “all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Vivian’s court hearing for the name change is set for later this week.