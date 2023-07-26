Simu Liu swears he’s “NOT” homophobic after old Reddit threads come back to haunt him again… again

Simu Liu is “definitely and unequivocally NOT” homophobic.

Forget those past comments he made on Reddit. The Shang Chi and Barbie star is preaching “love and acceptance always” on his Instagram… just in time for the release of his debut single.

Perhaps we should rewind here.

Back in 2021, the internet connected Liu to a slew of questionably homophobic and misogynistic Reddit comments posted by a since-deleted account called “NippedInTheBud.” Though the posts, made between 2013 and 2019, had been scrubbed, an online archiving tool was able to retrieve the profile, where he had identified himself as “Simu” a number of times.

Aside from being active in the r/AZNidentity subreddit (which has been called out for organizing “targeted harassment of Asian women, especially [those] with non-Asian partners and/or mixed kids”), his most disturbing post was from 2015, when he casually compared pedophiles to the LGBTQ+ community.

Liu allegedly wrote that he conducted “a significant amount of research” in preparation for portraying a pedophile in a show (likely 2015’s Canadian crime series Blood and Water), and while he made it clear that pedophilia was wrong, the preparation made him “much more sympathetic to anyone who is born with those urges”… which he then likened to homosexual attraction.

“From a biological standpoint, it’s no different than being gay – a small mutation in the genome that defines our sexual preferences,” he allegedly wrote. “Depending on what area of the world you were born and what time, it also may have been a perfectly acceptable thing to act on those urges.”

If his POV seems hard to understand, he reportedly ended the post with: “TL;DR: Actor played a pedophile for a TV show, did research, discovered being a pedophile not so different from being gay. Everyone deserves sympathy. Not black-and-white.” Which doesn’t sound too great.

In 2019, he shared a vague apology note on Twitter, writing, “Just a reminder that I do not ever EVER advocate for anything other than positivity,” and offering a disclaimer: “If you dig back far enough, I’m sure you’ll find a more immature version of me who gave into anger and hate … Mentalities evolve. We shift and we grow. And I want us all to grow the right way.”

When the comments resurfaced in 2021, he offered no further clarification beyond replying to the years-old tweets with, “Oh cool this is here.” But did he ever quite address those homophobic undertones directly?

Oh cool this is here — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 17, 2021

This brings us back to today: Liu is everywhere –– from the Barbie movie, to the VIP tent at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. And in the comments for a post announcing his debut single “Don’t,” one Instagram user @impamelo wrote, “I have a [sp] only one question, are u homophobic or not? It depends on your answer whether I will be your fan or not.”

Liu’s response? “Definitely and unequivocally NOT. love and acceptance always.” He also included a heart and rainbow emoji for good measure.

So… is this the answer we’ve been waiting for?

This viral moment from the pink carpet for Barbie may give us some clues. When Liu puts his arm around co-star Ryan Gosling, he’s quickly brushed off by his fellow Ken. “Too tender, you think,” Liu quips, a comment that makes Gosling slightly wince.

Is it a gay joke from Liu or a toxic masc moment from Gosling? You be the judge.

Maybe Liu, like his Barbie counterpart, is just a slightly aloof (and secretly tender) guy who is still figuring it out? When Margot Robbie –– Miss Barbara herself –– was asked by Vanity Fair which cast member was most like their on-screen character, she admitted: “Maybe Simu. He’s such a Ken in real life. I love him.”

Don’t get us wrong. We’re glad that Liu finally voiced his support for the LGBTQ+ community, though we’re still left with a few questions: Were Simu’s Reddit comments just a misguided opinion at the time? Is he really sorry and working to be a supportive LGBTQ+ ally? And is his new song a bop… or not?

Check out his new music video for “Don’t” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.