Sir Ian McKellen has a wish for the gay community: stand with transpeople

–Sir Ian McKellen, to It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander, explaining why gay people–particularly gay men–must remain allies with the transgender community. In the same exchange, McKellen also commended It’s a Sin for its depiction of the AIDS epidemic in the UK.

“I do hear people – gay people – talk about transgender people in very much the same terms as people used to talk about your common or garden gay. The connection between us all is we come under the queer umbrella – we are queer. I quite like being queer actually. The problems that transgender people have with the law are not dissimilar from what used to be the case for us, so I think we should all be allies really.”