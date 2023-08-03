Soccer star Aaron Ramsdale pens a loving & powerful letter in support of his gay brother

There is an unsettling trend in men’s pro soccer of superstar players taking Saudi money and checking their morals at their bank accounts.

Premier League star Aaron Ramsdale loving open letter to his gay brother offers a nice antidote to that.

On Thursday, Ramsdale, who plays goalie for Arsenal and the England national team, penned an essay about his wife’s miscarriage, and starts talking about his family as a whole. In it, he publicly acknowledges his gay brother for the first time, offering him support.

From the Players Tribune:

My brother is gay, and he’s lived his life in an open and authentic way since he went off to school. I’m so proud to say he’s my brother. I haven’t talked about it before, but with everything going on in football right now, I thought it was important to mention. Oliver is a lot like me, in many ways. He’s a regular bloke. Loves football. Loves knocking about with his mates. Loves the Gunners. He’s proud of me, and I’m really proud of him. Over the years, I’ve probably bit my tongue a few too many times — both in dressing rooms and on social media — whenever I hear homophobic comments or stupid things being said. And I think maybe my brother has done the same, thinking it would make my life easier. Well, all that ends today.

Ramsdale statement would be powerful regardless of his status; but as a prominent player in the world’s top men’s pro soccer league, it carries extra weight. There’s only been one out gay active player in Premier League history: Justin Fashanu, who came out in the early 1990s.

While there some out pro players today–Josh Cavallo, Zander Murray, 22-year-old Jake Daniels and Collin Martin–there remains a dearth of LGBTQ+ representation at the highest level of men’s soccer. The vacuum is especially apparent this summer, with a record number of out LGBTQ+ players participating in the Women’s World Cup.

That’s quite a contrast to last year’s Men’s World Cup, which was held in anti-gay Qatar, and players were discouraged from wearing LGBTQ+ imagery.

Ramsdale says he’s sharing his brother’s story to provide comfort to LGBTQ+ people across the game.

“I want this game I love to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone. I want my brother, Ollie — or anyone of any sexuality, race or religion — to come to games without having to fear abuse,” he writes. “When we lift a trophy at the Emirates Stadium, I want my brother there with me.”

?????? @AaronRamsdale98 https://t.co/T62OnMAoQQ pic.twitter.com/ezoJ2RC9O4 — Pride in Football ?????? (@PrideinFootball) August 3, 2023

Over the last year, I’ve been very proud to be an arsenal fan. And reading this article by our goalie Aaron Ramsdale has made me the proudest.



We need allies speaking out to make football at all levels an inclusive space for all LGBTQ+ people.



Thank you, Aaron ???? pic.twitter.com/ntjlImrGvQ — Arthur Webber ????????? (@BernieTranders) August 3, 2023

This is a brilliant piece. It goes to show that lots of the time we have no idea what players & their families are going through. AR is adored by our fanbase, those who abuse aren't AFC supporters & never will be. Well done to @AaronRamsdale98 & the team at @PlayersTribune ? https://t.co/J885uHDdKA — Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) August 3, 2023

Great story/well written, mister Ramsdale https://t.co/MrRs1fQyvZ — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ???? ?? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 3, 2023

It’s been a rough stretch for LGBTQ+ soccer fans, especially given the defection of prominent ally Jordan Henderson to the Saudi pro league. The Liverpool captain verbally committed to the Saudi state, which offered to quadruple his salary.

While everybody has a right to get paid, it’s disheartening to see Henderson prioritize the riyal over his conscience. He’s been an outspoken supporter of the Premier League’s rainbow laces campaign, which promotes LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the sport.

“This campaign is important if there are still supporters out there who don’t feel they can be themselves or, even worse, have to hide who they are for fear of getting abused or being discriminated against,” Henderson said in an interview. “I’m a parent, a husband, a son and a brother and the idea that anyone I love and care about wouldn’t feel safe or comfortable coming to watch me play if they were part of the LGBT community makes me wonder what world we live in.”

But now, those words ring hollow. There’s no way LGBTQ+ fans could feel comfortable watching Henderson play in Saudi Arabia, one of the most repressive countries in the world.

Liverpool’s well-known LGBTQ+ supporters group, Kop Outs, said in a statement its members were “appalled” by Henderson’s decision.

“We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a sportswashing operation for a regime where women and LGBT+ people are oppressed and that regularly tops the world death sentence table,” it read.

So Jordan Henderson finally gets his move to ??. Fair play to him, he can play wherever he wants to play. Curious to know though how the new brand JH will look like. The old one is dead! I did believe for a while that his support for the ???? community would be genuine. Silly me… — Thomas Hitzlsperger (@ThomasHitz) July 27, 2023

Jordan Henderson no longer an LGBTQ+ ally after his move to homophobic Saudi, says Thomas Hitzlsperger



When at #Liverpool FC, he promoted inclusion & wore a rainbow armband



He's now renounced his principles for a £700,000 a week Saudi paycheck



SHAME!https://t.co/fHDjfXBvgY — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) July 28, 2023

No acknowledgement of the LGBTQ+ community he has turned his back on. Shameful. Feel sick watching this video. If Jordan Henderson isn’t a football player with principles then who is? Hope it’s worth it, Jordan. https://t.co/HQGmS6JdnD — Nic Bullen (@nic_shout) July 26, 2023

Jordan Henderson is a sellout and a hypocrite. End of. pic.twitter.com/f05dMKkylL — Jack D ? (@JackDunc1) July 27, 2023

Money talks for those without morals, principles, and integrity.

So disappointed by his decision. — Socialist, not Starmer’s red Thatcherite party. (@pete3291) July 27, 2023

Ramsdale’s support of his brother is the opposite of selling out. It’s nice to see a major male sports figure prioritize gay rights and visibility.

LGBTQ+ soccer fans are grateful.

Incredible article, incredible story… Aaron Ramsdale has handled so much in his life already at just 25, I'm sure he'll take any challenge that comes his way this season head on.



Good luck to him! https://t.co/w7QEXnWAyR — Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) August 3, 2023

We're so very proud to have @aaronramsdale98 as a true ally and for being so brave to talk about such important issues.



We can't wait to be cheering you on this season Aaron! ?



??????????????

???? https://t.co/c5KRufIVQl — gaygooners ????????? (@gaygooners) August 3, 2023

Great from Aaron Ramsdale, shows how you don’t always know what’s happening away from football and how it can impact you. 👏❤️ — Holly Thompson (@hthompson27x) August 3, 2023

What a fantastic read from Aaron Ramsdale. One thing for sure … he will need a literary agent for the book deal when his career is over. Lots to say. Important stuff. And funny stuff too. And can write. Good luck to him and his family https://t.co/tGVRzFcAJJ — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) August 3, 2023

This is fantastic and brave. Massive kudos and love to Aaron for writing this. https://t.co/3XFc73jXb5 — Emily? (@_emilyoram) August 3, 2023

More public allyship from straight male athletes, please! https://t.co/ARG4vSndIl — Nora Cothren (@NoLowCo) August 3, 2023

This was beautiful. Wish you the best things in life, Rammers — Mac Mohan (@macaintsleeping) August 3, 2023

This is an essential read for every football fan from everywhere. One I will come back to often. Be kind, people. Thanks @AaronRamsdale98 ?? https://t.co/Rh9OZKrIHz — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) August 3, 2023

A powerful article from @AaronRamsdale98 ?? https://t.co/gVHteM9d9M — Kick It Out (@kickitout) August 3, 2023